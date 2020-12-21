Scottsbluff City Council approves new city manager contract

Dustin Rief has agreed to a contract to become the next Scottsbluff city manager.
The deal approved by the Scottsbluff City Council Monday night includes a $150,000 per year base salary to start. Under terms of the contract, Rief will start his new role no later than March 1. In addition to the base salary, Rief will receive $15,000 for moving expenses as well as set compensation for use of his vehicle for city business and a cell phone allowance. Rief will receive 20 vacation days per year.
Born and raised in West Point, Nebraska, Rief has seven years of municipal experience, five of those in city administration. The 43-year-old Army veteran is currently the manager of Orono, Minnesota — in the Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul Area — a suburb with nearly 8,200 residents and a budget of $16 million. His salary in Orono is nearly $133,000 annually.
The city had been searching for a new manager since Nathan Johnson, who had spent three years as assistant city manager and three years as city manager, resigned in March to accept a similar position in Colorado. Johnson’s annual salary was nearly $118,000 per year with similar benefits to what Rief will receive.
Since Johnson’s departure, former city manager Rick Kuckkahn has been filling in on an interim basis with a contract that pays him $2,500 per week plus an allowance for benefits regular city employees receive, but Kuckkahn did not.
Kuckkahn said Rief’s hiring comes at a time when other communities in the region have struggled to find managers or administrators. Positions are currently open in Alliance and Kimball. Gering and Sidney have both hired new leadership in the past few months.
“We’ve seen the difficulty in hiring managers in the area,” Kuckkahn told the city council. “For cities working toward that and currently working toward that, it hasn’t been easy to find a person to fill the position. I think the contract acknowledges those conditions. Really, bottom line, this is a really aggressive package. I will not dispute that.”
Councilman Nathan Green voted against the agreement, indicating that he likes Rief as a candidate, but didn’t like verbiage in the agreement allowing Rief to live within two miles of the extraterritorial zoning restriction limits of the city. Police and fire chiefs are permitted to live within a five-mile radius of the city.
Kuckkahn said Rief is a quality hire, and he looks forward to working together. The hope is that Rief will be able to start prior to March 1, and Kuckkahn said he expects to stay on for a couple of weeks to help Rief get acclimated.
“He was the first pick of the council,” Kuckkahn said. “They unanimously agreed that he was the man they wanted, so I’m really optimistic. Speaking for senior staff, I can confidently say they’re 100 percent sharing that same feeling, and that’s really important to have a leader you’re initially getting behind and prepared to work with. I think he comes here with a lot of open arms, and he’ll be successful.”
