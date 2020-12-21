Scottsbluff City Council approves new city manager contract

Kuckkahn said Rief’s hiring comes at a time when other communities in the region have struggled to find managers or administrators. Positions are currently open in Alliance and Kimball. Gering and Sidney have both hired new leadership in the past few months.

“We’ve seen the difficulty in hiring managers in the area,” Kuckkahn told the city council. “For cities working toward that and currently working toward that, it hasn’t been easy to find a person to fill the position. I think the contract acknowledges those conditions. Really, bottom line, this is a really aggressive package. I will not dispute that.”

Councilman Nathan Green voted against the agreement, indicating that he likes Rief as a candidate, but didn’t like verbiage in the agreement allowing Rief to live within two miles of the extraterritorial zoning restriction limits of the city. Police and fire chiefs are permitted to live within a five-mile radius of the city.

Kuckkahn said Rief is a quality hire, and he looks forward to working together. The hope is that Rief will be able to start prior to March 1, and Kuckkahn said he expects to stay on for a couple of weeks to help Rief get acclimated.