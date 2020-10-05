Scottsbluff City Council approves plan for ALLO payment

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday night approved acceptance of a settlement agreement between ALLO Communications, Scotts Bluff County and the cities of Scottsbluff and Gering.

Over a span of eight years, ALLO paid the entirety of its cable franchising fees to Scotts Bluff County when much of the payment amounts should have gone to Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown. As a result, ALLO should have paid $318,087 to the City of Scottsbluff, $95,338 to the City of Gering and $66 to the City of Terrytown while just $3,604 should have gone to the county.

ALLO has said the company corrected the error in 2019 and has been remitting the correct funds to the correct municipalities since.

According to the settlement agreement, the county will pay $77,685 annually for five years and ALLO will pay $25,000 toward the settlement of the fees. ALLO is also charged with disbursing the payments to Gering and Scottsbluff. The first payment is expected to come in November and then will be paid each of the next four years. The Gering City Council is expected to address the settlement at its Oct. 12 meeting.