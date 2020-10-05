Scottsbluff City Council approves plan for ALLO payment

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday night approved acceptance of a settlement agreement between ALLO Communications, Scotts Bluff County and the cities of Scottsbluff and Gering.
Over a span of eight years, ALLO paid the entirety of its cable franchising fees to Scotts Bluff County when much of the payment amounts should have gone to Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown. As a result, ALLO should have paid $318,087 to the City of Scottsbluff, $95,338 to the City of Gering and $66 to the City of Terrytown while just $3,604 should have gone to the county.
ALLO has said the company corrected the error in 2019 and has been remitting the correct funds to the correct municipalities since.
According to the settlement agreement, the county will pay $77,685 annually for five years and ALLO will pay $25,000 toward the settlement of the fees. ALLO is also charged with disbursing the payments to Gering and Scottsbluff. The first payment is expected to come in November and then will be paid each of the next four years. The Gering City Council is expected to address the settlement at its Oct. 12 meeting.
“Kudos to the county,” interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn said of the agreement. “It was all their deal. They came forward and (county commissioner) Charlie Knapper spearheaded all that for the county and they did a great job formulating that.”
Knapper addressed the council, expressing his appreciation for the understanding and cooperation within the municipalities as well as ALLO.
“We’re happy to put this behind us,” Knapper said. “The main thing that really helped here is ALLO provided us with a detailed account of what happened and explained to us how the mistake was made in the beginning. It was simple, they put ‘Scotts Bluff,’ two different words, instead of ‘Scottsbluff,’ one word, and that’s how the checks got written and why the fees went to the wrong entity.”
In addition to the settlement, the city council approved the one and six year street plan. The only project on the plan for the first year is a $2 million project for mill and overlay on Avenue B.
The council also recognized Oct. 4-10 as fire prevention week with Mayor Raymond Gonzales reading a proclamation on behalf of the city. City fire inspector Anthony Murphy and fire chief Tom Schingle stressed the importance of education to the public year round in addition to during the special week.
