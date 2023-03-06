Scottsbluff city council considered the purchase of property from Scotts Bluff County during the Monday, March 6 meeting. The property in question is Scotts Bluff Assessor Parcels 010304193 and 010304185, excluding 0010304207.

City manager Kevin Spencer addressed the council during a public hearing set for 6 p.m. The nearly 17-acre property is located due west of the city’s wastewater plant. At the center of the property of interest is a 0.6-acre parcel of land owned by Nebraska Public Power District. The 10.5-acre property is where the city would like to place its transfer station, Spencer told the council. There is also a strip to the west that is roughly 7 acres, which stretches to 21st Avenue.

“We like the property because of the access to Highway 26,” Spencer told the Star-Herald. “It will be used as a transfer station within our sanitation department for garbage.”

The two entities agreed to the price of $20,000 to be paid at closing within 30 days of all conditions being met. The conditions to closing are conditional upon the Scottsbluff council, represented as the buyer, to authorize the purchase and giving public notice as required by Nebraska Revised Statute 18-1755. The city must also receive a title commitment insurance binder showing marketable title can be conveyed by the county, represented as seller. The county must also complete the statutory requirement outlined under revised statute 23-107.01.

Following the closure of the public hearing, the council discussed and took action for Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan to sign the purchase agreement. The board moved to accept the agreement unanimously.

Once the city takes ownership of the property, they will also assume the duty to repair and maintain South Beltline Highway from 9th Avenue in Scottsbluff and east until it ends at Highway 26. The section of roadway is included in the real estate boundaries.

Officer Tyler Weber and K-9 Officer Duke also met with the council, with Spencer noting this is Weber’s second dog and he is one of the best handlers he has worked with. Weber has worked alongside Duke since 2021. Duke, a then 3 ½ year-old Belgian Malinois, had his first day at the Scottsbluff Police Department with Weber as his partner and handler on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

The Scottsbluff Police Department purchased Duke from the Grand Island Police Department, where Weber said he had worked until the department experienced staffing issues. Duke went through the training academy for several months and since Weber had a background in narcotics, he immediately began training Duke. The K-9 officer is able to do narcotic detection as well as patrol work that includes apprehension, tracking and evidence recovery.

Most K-9 dogs complete 6 weeks of narcotics training and 8 weeks of patrol training. Duke’s background allowed them to streamline the training to only 8 weeks of patrol; however, the training continues.

“Last night, we were working on bite work with the sheriff’s office handler,” he said. “The night before that, we did some narcotics (training).”

Shortly after patrol camp, they were dispatched to a residence of a possible breaking and entering because of a broken window. Upon arrival someone was found inside.

“We got access to the building, and we got Duke about 25 feet from the front door. Duke could see the guy inside sleeping on the couch,” Weber told the council. “The guy stood up and there was a language barrier. Duke stabilized in that position, and we got the guy detained.”

In that instance, the man had a legitimate reason to be in the home, so use of force, where Duke would have bit him, would not have been appropriate. So, Weber said they always assess the situation to determine if a bark and hold is solicited and the potential liability of that action.

Weber said they can have one to two deployments a week or one to two deployments a day, but they remain focused on obedience.

“We introduce food into training areas and different toys and what not,” Weber said. “We train a lot with Deputy (Anthony) Osborne and state patrol and Gering just took over its next K-9.”

Duke’s narcotics detection skills have also improved throughout his time with the Scottsbluff Police Department. The duo recently completed state narcotics certification in North Platte, which “was probably one the best rated narcotics rating aspects to it that I’ve seen on a canine for a long time,” he told the council.

Duke is 4 years old now and Weber said he is in his prime with a lot of the work done by the handler to understand the dog and his behavior. When he is working, Duke is a passive indicator, which means he will sit or lie down or stand when he locates the source of the scent. That helps the dog not get into the drugs or cause damage to property to access the desired item, Weber said.

When Duke isn’t on duty, he stays outdoors in a kennel, except for when there is inclement weather. Although there were issues that Weber had to correct with Duke’s obedience when he first got him from Grand Island, the two officers continue to work together to develop a relationship to best perform their duties.