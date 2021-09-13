Scottsbluff City Council approves water, sewer fees, budget

The Scottsbluff City Council needed less than 10 minutes to vote to approve the city’s budget and a utility user fee update during a special session on Monday. The council members breezed through the handful of agenda items with practically no discussion.

“There have been no protests, no changes or anything since the start of the process,” city manager Dustin Rief said.

The budget runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2022. It allows the council to exceed the allowable growth for restricted funds for the next fiscal year by an additional 1%

The second item on the agenda, regarding new utility user fees, was more substantial. In it was a new sewer charge, in which users will pay a minimum of $47.14 for the first 10,000 gallons used bimonthly, with an additional $3.49 paid per 1,000 gallons more. Single-family units inside the city limits will pay $57.70, and those outside will pay $96.60. Multi-family residential users will pay $83.06. Bimonthly rates for collection and disposal services for single-family residential units will be $47.85 for one container and $109.44 for two. New water service fees will require users to pay $2.571 per thousand gallons up to 10,000, with increments from $2.10 to $2.04 per gallon for additional levels of 20,000, 60,000 and 100 thousand gallons. All of these changes will go into effect at the start of the new year.