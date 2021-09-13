Scottsbluff City Council approves water, sewer fees, budget

The Scottsbluff City Council needed less than 10 minutes to vote to approve the city’s budget and a utility user fee update during a special session on Monday. The council members breezed through the handful of agenda items with practically no discussion.
“There have been no protests, no changes or anything since the start of the process,” city manager Dustin Rief said.
The budget runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2022. It allows the council to exceed the allowable growth for restricted funds for the next fiscal year by an additional 1%
The second item on the agenda, regarding new utility user fees, was more substantial. In it was a new sewer charge, in which users will pay a minimum of $47.14 for the first 10,000 gallons used bimonthly, with an additional $3.49 paid per 1,000 gallons more. Single-family units inside the city limits will pay $57.70, and those outside will pay $96.60. Multi-family residential users will pay $83.06. Bimonthly rates for collection and disposal services for single-family residential units will be $47.85 for one container and $109.44 for two. New water service fees will require users to pay $2.571 per thousand gallons up to 10,000, with increments from $2.10 to $2.04 per gallon for additional levels of 20,000, 60,000 and 100 thousand gallons. All of these changes will go into effect at the start of the new year.
Some of the new payment rates go into effect on Oct. 1. These include a 50-cent, per pound charge for electronic recycling, as well as a $25 per ton nonresidential and $22.22 per ton residential yard waste and tree removal fee for buildings outside the city. This was the third reading for both the budget and utility user fee ordinances.
This meeting was the very first for the newest council member, Selina Lerma.
“It was quick and easy,” Lerma said of the experience, which coincidentally fell on her birthday, “but I’m excited for the experience next week. That will be my first general meeting.”
Her fellow council members spent a few minutes after the meeting had concluded coaching her on the normal procedure for such occasions.
Lerma was selected by the mayor and approved by the council during their meeting on Sept. 7. She comes from a family with ties to the Scottsbluff area that go back generations.
“I just wanted to give back to the community that helped support my family business for so many years,” Lerma said.
Her family’s business, Rosita’s Restaurant, has been at its current Scottsbluff lcoation for more than three decades.
“I thought this would be a great opportunity to see how I could give back,” she said.