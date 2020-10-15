Scottsbluff City Council candidates address the issues at forum

Workforce development

Franco said he believes resources are in place that have not been used to develop the workforce.

“We need to look at mentoring our workforce,” Franco said. “We need to let them know that training pays off in the end. ... We have to look at the mechanisms we have in place, but we also have to grow our own. We have the talent here. We have the teachers, the staff, the technical professors to grow our own people.”

The city has started to use its resources for development, Gonzales said, pointing out that the forum was being held in a building that houses a career academy for Scottsbluff High School.

“It is a huge problem,” Gonzales said, “but we’re going to tackle it. We have a lot of talented people. We’re going to tap into that talent. We’re going to marshal all those resources, and we will get this done.”

Colwell said it’s unfortunate that the Panhandle isn’t growing, making it important to address the underserved population in the community.