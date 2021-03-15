Scottsbluff City Council considers 27th Street, landfill issues

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday night heard information concerning issues it will be tasked to address along with two other entities.
A School Safety Zone Study was presented to update the council on findings related to traffic and how it relates to students crossing 27th Street to get to Scottsbluff High School.
A set of recommendations presented to Scottsbluff Public Schools was presented to the council for consideration. The city has already added a crossing guard, and the school district has added two security personnel, according to Scottsbluff city manager Dustin Rief.
The recommendations presented Monday included changes to signage along 27th Street to better identify where the 20 mph school zone begins and ends as well as adding parking on the school grounds to help keep students from parking on the avenues to the south of the school, thus removing some of the necessity of crossing 27th Street. Those coming from the middle school would still have a stoplight at which to cross at Second Avenue.
While the entire study document was in excess of 40 pages, initial recommendations were all that was brought forward to the council Monday and brought to the school board last week.
“I think it’s more like a living document,” Rief said. “We come back and do the parking, how does that impact in the fall? We’ll see if that shifts how that pedestrian traffic is. This is just the beginning of the process.”
The council approved accepting the document, but indicated their wish to limit initial commitments to helping with adding a 40-50 vehicle parking area to the northwest of the school. Much of the material for the parking lot will come from millings from a resurfacing project Scottsbluff will be doing on Avenue B this summer.
“I think it’s the start of a dialogue, however, I don’t think you just throw people at it to make it better,” councilman Jordan Colwell said. “I don’t think that’s going to help, police department or crossing guards or anyone else. I think there’s a bigger issue here when we look at 27th Street and Broadway as a whole.”
Rief suggested, and the council accepted, approving the parking situation only. He said the residents along the avenues south of the school need to be consulted as the project moves forward.
“The rest we will take under consideration and have further in-depth discussion and review,” Rief said. “Whether we send it to the public works committee or something like that, I think we have a lot more engagement to do in that neighborhood.
“...One of the things is, when you shift parking, then all of a sudden it changes a lot of stuff, at least on the avenues side. If we can shift the parking to the north, we eliminate a lot of the pedestrian concerns.”
Earlier in the meeting, the council heard from Gering city engineer Annie Folck on a change order request from TriHydro Corporation for additional funds for site investigation for a property north of Scottsbluff, proposed to be the location of a new joint landfill between Scottsbluff and Gering.
The council voted to approve an additional $233,012 in spending to evaluate a proposed landfill site for the Twin Cities. Additional costs were incurred due to unexpected requirements for monitoring the groundwater. The original budget was $264,512.
Folck said the original plan was to evaluate five different sites, but there have now been nine evaluated before the cities of Gering and Scottsbluff purchased an option on the selected property.
“It seems like if (a property) was OK environmentally, the access wasn’t good or vice versa,” Folck said. “We really struggled getting to the right site. We did find a site we’re very excited about. We think it’s a great option for us.”
Folck said the cost issue was in getting due diligence and permitting done. The drivers of the change order are meetings with land owners and the groundwater depth being much deeper than anticipated.
“Which is excellent for a landfill in terms of the viability of the site,” she said. “The only issue is that it’s going to be a lot more expensive to drill all the monitoring wells and due all the due diligence than we anticipated because you pay per foot when you drill a well.”
The funds will come from a joint fund the cities created for a new landfill over a decade ago. In 2007, when the cities established an agreement on waste disposal, part of the agreement set out amounts each city paid into a fund to build the next landfill: $7.50 per ton of waste from both. Now the fund, sitting at about $1.8 million requires both the cities to sign off on any spending.