Scottsbluff City Council considers 27th Street, landfill issues

The council approved accepting the document, but indicated their wish to limit initial commitments to helping with adding a 40-50 vehicle parking area to the northwest of the school. Much of the material for the parking lot will come from millings from a resurfacing project Scottsbluff will be doing on Avenue B this summer.

“I think it’s the start of a dialogue, however, I don’t think you just throw people at it to make it better,” councilman Jordan Colwell said. “I don’t think that’s going to help, police department or crossing guards or anyone else. I think there’s a bigger issue here when we look at 27th Street and Broadway as a whole.”

Rief suggested, and the council accepted, approving the parking situation only. He said the residents along the avenues south of the school need to be consulted as the project moves forward.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The rest we will take under consideration and have further in-depth discussion and review,” Rief said. “Whether we send it to the public works committee or something like that, I think we have a lot more engagement to do in that neighborhood.

“...One of the things is, when you shift parking, then all of a sudden it changes a lot of stuff, at least on the avenues side. If we can shift the parking to the north, we eliminate a lot of the pedestrian concerns.”