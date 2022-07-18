Scottsbluff city council enters agreement for water, wastewater study

The Scottsbluff city council approved an agreement with Nebraska Municipal Power Pool (NMPP) to conduct a water and wastewater financial plan, cost of service and rate design study Monday, July 18.

Interim city manager Kevin Spencer shared information with the board about the proposed study.

“With the new water meter system we can’t read those meters very quickly and so we’d really like to move to a monthly billing cycle and that’s one of the big reasons for this rate study,” Spencer said.

According to the agenda statement, “the new water meter reading infrastructure allows the city to obtain readings for billing purposes with an hour.” The study will also help the city analyze data and projects forward usage to help the city maintain the structure as well as support the rates charged to patrons.

The new infrastructure would allow the city to transition from a bimonthly billing process to a monthly billing process. However, the first step in the process is to conduct the study so a new monthly rate structure is established that meets the city’s financial needs. The estimated project cost is under $30,000, with two of the three written quotes coming in over that figure. Nebraska Municipal Power Pool Energy’s quote was $15,790 and was deemed the most cost-effective proposal.

Within NMPP Energy’s proposal, they quote the city on three service options: the water and wastewater cost of service study, which includes a financial plan, two rate designs and ordinances and two presentations for $15,790; water cost of service study only or the wastewater cost of service study only, both costing $9,310.

The proposal also outlines the project schedule with a goal for the city to have rates designed and implemented 70 days after all requested data has been collected. The study will remain ongoing after that, Spencer said.

Within the packet information is a list of cities that were clients of NMPP. Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan asked if those communities transitioned to a monthly billing cycle following the study, but that information was unknown. However, council member Angela Scanlan voiced support for a monthly bill cycle.

“It seems like it would potentially be easier for the consumer to have a monthly bill rather than bimonthly in terms of budgeting,” Scanlan said.

The study will be a shared expense between the water and wastewater budgets at $7,895 each.

“This is another one of those studies that is a good idea every now and again,” Spencer said. “I think everybody works hard and we have good processes in place. I think we’re funding those infrastructures adequately, but this will also give us support our rates too to make sure we’re charging appropriately.”