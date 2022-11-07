Scottsbluff City Council extends city manager offer to co-interim city manager Kevin Spencer

As the November election looms and the makeup of the Scottsbluff City Council prepares for some change, the council took action to move forward with its city manager search Monday.

It’s been two weeks since the community had the opportunity to engage with the two finalists for the position – Matthew Schmitz, the current community and economic development director for Lansing, Kansas, on Monday, Oct. 24 and co-interim city manager and Chief of Police Kevin Spencer on Tuesday, Oct. 25. During those meet and greets, the public learned about both candidates’ backgrounds and goals, if selected for the city manager position.

Since then, the council members have reviewed feedback from public and city leaders to help inform their final decision. The final action item on the Monday, Nov. 7, agenda had the council discuss and take action on extending an offer and determining the direction to give to staff.

Council member Nathan Green motioned to enter executive session, citing the protection of public interest and protection or needless injury to the reputation of the candidates while they discuss the proposed terms of agreement with a candidate. The council motioned to include legal counsel in the discussion.

After over 20 minutes of discussion, the council reconvened with council member Selina Lerma motioning to offer the city manager position to Spencer.

"I make a motion to offer Kevin Spencer the position of city manager and authorize the mayor to sign off on that and to discuss the parameters of the agreement we discussed in closed session," Lerma said.

Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan thanked Spencer and Liz Loutzenhiser for their work during the interim.

Spencer said he appreciated the council's support throughout the past eight months. He also voiced appreciation for his colleagues.

Jordan Colwell noted how the city is doing wonderful things and that he is excited to move forward.

“We made a conscious decision that we wanted to implement those raises. We paid for this study and it told us where we needed to be. We wanted to do it, we didn’t want to use it as a negotiating tool,” he said. “… I think during these past eight months we’ve been pretty employee-focused, and we always should be. People first; mission always. That’s one of my mottos.”

In his interim role, Spencer has overseen progress on the 23 Club baseball diamonds and the 18th Street Plaza. He had a study done, which led to raises for city employees. He also set up new contracts with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the city’s fire department.

During his meet and greet, Spencer spoke about his goals.

He said the city’s employees are the key to its success.

Additional goals include the city’s landfill and aquatics center, if residents decide to fund it through a sales tax.

“I think that would be my dream, to figure out ways to keep us prosperous, promote some growth and get the parks more money, and hopefully we’ll have more work for them to do in the near future,” Spencer said.