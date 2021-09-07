Scottsbluff City Council fills vacant seat

The Scottsbluff City Council appointed a new member at the end of its Sept. 7 meeting. Out of 11 applicants, Selina Lerma was nominated by Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan, approved by the rest of the council and sworn in Tuesday night.
McKerrigan said five finalists were selected and then split up and interviewed by members of the council, with two groups of two council members. She said the council was looking for someone who was community-minded and would fit well in the current council atmosphere.
“We looked at if they were from the area — if they had ties to the area, things like that — if they were involved in the community. … The level of interest and what they knew about how a city runs was really important as well,” she said. “ … I also kind of look at personalities on the existing city council, and the new applicants coming in, how they’re all going to interact together.”
Lerma’s ties to the community go way back — not only did she grow up in Scottsbluff, but both of her parents did as well. She left the area for college only to return after she finished her bachelor’s degree in marketing from Chadron State College and her law degree from the University of Wyoming. She currently helps own and run the family business, Rosita’s Restaurant. It was Lerma’s mom who made her aware of the open council position.
“My mom had (seen) that there was a vacancy that opened up, and she told me about it,” she said. “I thought that this would be a great opportunity to see if it’s something that I want to continue to do and be a part of in the community. So I gave it (applying) a shot.”
Lerma said she wanted to be more involved in the community and saw this as an opportunity to give back.
“I wanted to be involved because I want to give back to the community, and I wanted to see it progress further and be a place for the next generation and the next generation,” she said. “I wanted to help be a part of making it a better place.”
McKerrigan said, “(I’m) just looking forward to working with her and having a new perspective. I always say change is good. So, we’ll have a new person there with a new perspective and opinion on things and so I’m looking forward to that.”
Prior to Lerma’s appointment, councilmember Angela Scanlan and city manager Dustin Rief acknowledged that they were pleased with the amount of interest in the position.
“I just want to say thank you to all of our applicants. It’s really encouraging to us to see as many as we did,” she said. “ … It was neat to see how many people were interested in (serving on the council).”
Rief said, “I also want to thank the community. Eleven is a very large number for any position, and I will be reaching out to some of them for potentially some of our other vacancies as we’re going through the year. There are a number coming out this fall, and a number of the members (applicants) did express interest in running for council next year. So, (I’ll) at least get them in the loop and understanding how the city operates.”
In other business, the council sent back to the parks board an ordinance that updated the parks within the city in order to remove the Senior Center as a park. McKerrigan read a proclamation naming Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 National Hispanic Heritage Month, which was followed by a reading of the proclamation in Spanish by Valeria Rodriguez.
The council also approved a positive recommendation for Karla Montelongo as the liquor license manager of San Pedro Mexican Restaurant, as well as one for William T. Jennings of Fairfield Inn and Suites, Resource Management Co., Inc., to haul and process scrap tires following the two-day collection event and an agreement with Paige’s Posies for downtown garden maintenance.
The council tabled an item to consider action on replatting Block 7, Quindt Commercial Tracts, into Lots 7A and 7B with an access easement due to parking concerns as well as the proper use of the building under its zoning district. The item will be considered at the Sept. 20 meeting.