Scottsbluff City Council fills vacant seat

The Scottsbluff City Council appointed a new member at the end of its Sept. 7 meeting. Out of 11 applicants, Selina Lerma was nominated by Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan, approved by the rest of the council and sworn in Tuesday night.

McKerrigan said five finalists were selected and then split up and interviewed by members of the council, with two groups of two council members. She said the council was looking for someone who was community-minded and would fit well in the current council atmosphere.

“We looked at if they were from the area — if they had ties to the area, things like that — if they were involved in the community. … The level of interest and what they knew about how a city runs was really important as well,” she said. “ … I also kind of look at personalities on the existing city council, and the new applicants coming in, how they’re all going to interact together.”

Lerma’s ties to the community go way back — not only did she grow up in Scottsbluff, but both of her parents did as well. She left the area for college only to return after she finished her bachelor’s degree in marketing from Chadron State College and her law degree from the University of Wyoming. She currently helps own and run the family business, Rosita’s Restaurant. It was Lerma’s mom who made her aware of the open council position.