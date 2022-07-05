Scottsbluff city council hears landfill update, expresses need for alternative location during interim

Interim city manager Kevin Spencer provided the Scottsbluff City Council with an update on the landfill, voicing concern about the feasibility of the new regional landfill project proposed to be built north of Scottsbluff.

The council has authorized $497,000 for TriHydro Corporation to conduct site evaluations, including testing and to draft a permit for a new landfill site, but the work is far from over.

“The application for the permit is 93% complete is what they’re telling us,” Spencer said. “It sounds to me like that 7% is still a lot of work to do.”

Spencer shared the update with the council about the current state of the landfill and the need for a transfer station, voicing concern about TriHydro approaching the council for additional funds in the future. He said there is $12,000 remaining of the $497,000.

The city has worked in partnership with Gering to secure a site as the current landfill is expected to reach capacity in three years.

One of the concerns Spencer mentioned was the rising prices based on tonnage patrons will experience in the future. The council reviewed updated numbers from TriHydro, which were last updated in December of 2021.

“Because of those rising costs we may have to consider some alternatives,” Spencer told the council. “It might not be feasible to do this right now.”

Currently, the city pays Gering tipping fees of $48 per tonnage of collected waste. TriHydro’s tipping fee estimates ranged from $65.65 to $97.

“You can see that that’s a considerable increase,” Spencer said.

The city had budgeted for a transfer station during the current fiscal year, which was pushed back into next year’s budget proposal. The council will likely review that proposal later in July.

“We’re going to need a transfer station if we do site this new landfill or if we decide to go somewhere else,” Spencer said.

The next step would be to approve an agreement to form a landfill association and create a board of directors and committee, which are important to the permitting process.

“In the near future, there might be some difficult decisions to make,” he said.

Council member Nathan Green said the council has been aware they would likely need to secure a secondary option to get through the transition period once the current landfill reaches capacity and while the new location is constructed. However, he expressed a concern with the cost to the city the longer it waits.

“We all know the longer we wait the higher the costs get, so getting started with it early on – it seems like a lot now, but it’s going to be a lot more tomorrow,” Green said. “I think we have a good footing for getting the association started.”

Securing a landfill site has been a priority for Scottsbluff and as the current situation unfolds, Spencer said they have inquired about alternative sites. He contacted Torrington Disposal Service landfill, located five miles west of Torrington. The company gave Spencer a ballpark figure of $50-$55 a ton.

The city accepted bids in 2018, so a lot of that work has been done, Spencer said. However, fuel prices and other labor expenses have likely increased since then.

Vice mayor Jordan Colwell voiced a need to explore their options.

“Even with three years left, my opinion is, we need to start looking to go somewhere else,” Colwell said.

The council agreed they need to have an alternative location and back-up during the interim, given that they will likely be unable to get the new landfill sited in time.

“The realization that this is going to cost millions of millions of dollars that neither one of us have,” Colwell said.

The landfill project construction cost had jumped since the project’s inception, climbing from $5 million to $11 million.

The landfill has been a topic of discussion for several years for the council as Scottsbluff and Gering search for a new joint landfill location.

During the March 15, 2021, meeting, Gering city engineer Annie Folck went before the Scottsbluff council to discuss a change order request from TriHydro for additional funds for site investigation for a property north of Scottsbluff, proposed as the new joint landfill site.

The council voted to approve an additional $233,012 in spending to evaluate a proposed landfill site for the Twin Cities. Additional costs were incurred due to unexpected requirements for monitoring the groundwater. The original budget was $264,512.