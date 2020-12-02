Scottsbluff City Council interviews city manager candidate Scott McClure

“If something comes across my desk, I probably already know how to address it,” he said. “If not, I’ve been addressing new issues my whole career.”

Council member Nathan Green said many of his questions were based on how much McClure was able to see of the area, asking if he’d been to the surrounding communities and what he observed.

McClure said due to some flight issues the day before he and his wife got in late and had a whirlwind tour of the town in the morning. They were unable to see the surrounding towns but he said in his research, the “tricky part is the identity issue,” and gauging where to cede services.

“One that came up in discussion was youth services, like expanding the YMCA or a youth center,” he said. “Do you do one in Scottsbluff, one in Gering, do you consolidate somehow? Do you bring the broader area in?”

McClure told Gonzales his 12-year run at as city administrator in Monmouth, Oregon, as “very much a high point in my career,” saying the city was able to complete a lot of projects across the board, but that he wanted to take on new challenges.