Scottsbluff City Council interviews city manager candidate Scott McClure

Scottsbluff city manager candidate Scott McClure told the Scottsbluff City Council Wednesday night he sees his role as a city manager as a guide and, sometimes, confidant to the council members.
“I see myself as key adviser in the council,” he said in response to a question from Mayor Raymond Gonzales, adding that he has to adjust an approach for every council he’s worked with over the decades, sometimes, giving out an article or bending an ear.
“It’s helping out as an adviser, you’re there to help,” he said. “I think of it like a concierge.”
McClure, 57, has spent nearly 31 years in municipal positions, and 22 years as a city manager.
He’s one of the three candidates vying for the top administrative position at the City of Scottsbluff, which brings, a six-figure salary, the responsibility of managing the nearly 140 employees and a $48 million dollar budget.
Clocking in at just under an hour, McClure’s interview was the third and final interview held before the city council. Council members continued the practice of going around the room to ask questions, missing member Terry Schaub, who observed but did not participate over videoconferencing. While many of the questions walked similar lines to previous applicants, there were deeper dives on questions about vacant buildings and community connection.
Council member Jeanne McKerrigan asked about significant challenges and opportunities he saw for the community.
McClure said economic development and solid waste top the list, as well as challenges to businesses and health related to COVID-19, but the next was hearing from more diverse groups.
“A couple big comments I heard from folks today is there has been progress, it’s just juicing that up, keeping that going,” he said.
He said the biggest challenge to economic development are the empty buildings like the vacant K-Mart.
Council member Scott Shaver followed up, asking if there were any ways for the city to push back against corporations owning vacant buildings.
McClure said it was tough as many corporations can just write off the expense, but said a neighboring city in Colorado adopted a stricter property maintenance code to combat the problem.
“Then they started citing businesses for leaving their buildings behind,” he said.
Gonzales asked what distinguished McClure for the position.
McClure said it was his successful career.
“It’s a simple one, I’m really good at what I do,” he responded, saying his experience allows him to get projects moving quickly.
“If something comes across my desk, I probably already know how to address it,” he said. “If not, I’ve been addressing new issues my whole career.”
Council member Nathan Green said many of his questions were based on how much McClure was able to see of the area, asking if he’d been to the surrounding communities and what he observed.
McClure said due to some flight issues the day before he and his wife got in late and had a whirlwind tour of the town in the morning. They were unable to see the surrounding towns but he said in his research, the “tricky part is the identity issue,” and gauging where to cede services.
“One that came up in discussion was youth services, like expanding the YMCA or a youth center,” he said. “Do you do one in Scottsbluff, one in Gering, do you consolidate somehow? Do you bring the broader area in?”
McClure told Gonzales his 12-year run at as city administrator in Monmouth, Oregon, as “very much a high point in my career,” saying the city was able to complete a lot of projects across the board, but that he wanted to take on new challenges.
Scottsbluff City Council members did not ask any questions regarding McClure’s two terminations, one in 2006 from Coos Bay, Oregon, or his most recent in February 2020 from the City of Canby.
According to an article in the Canby Current, McClure was terminated from his most recent position after only four months on the job. The Canby City Council voted to terminate him 5-1 in open session after a closed meeting held a week earlier. No reason was given publicly for his abrupt dismissal.
When pressed in an interview last week with the Star-Herald about his time in Canby, he said he was never given a reason for his termination.
“I wasn’t fired for cause, so there wasn’t a violation of something. Something happened, and I have no idea what it is, instead of just talking to me about it, maybe I stepped on somebody’s toes or there wasn’t a local practice I was aware of. I was a new employee, they could have talked to me, but instead, they made their decision based on something.”
Gonzales told the Star-Herald that a special meeting scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday is time for the council members to sift through all the information out of the interviews. When asked if a final decision is coming down, he said that’s a group decision.
“Its up to the council,” Gonzales said.
