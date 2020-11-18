Scottsbluff City Council interviews city manager candidates in closed session

Nebraska statute sets out that “any member of the public” shall have the right to challenge the continuation of a closed session if the session has exceeded the reason stated in the original motion, or if the closed session not does not meet the requirements for exceptions under the Open Meetings Act.

The Star-Herald raised objections to holding the interviews in closed session in a public statement before the council, presented attorney general disposition letters on the subject of interviews and closing sessions, gathered in consultation with an attorney. Improper closing of sessions can require a do-over of the process, according to state statutes and legal precedent.

The Star-Herald has also requested the names, and application materials of the five candidates to be interviewed. However, interim Scottsbluff City Manager Rick Kuckkahn denied the Star-Herald’s request, claiming that the candidates are not finalists for the position but “semi-finalists.”

In its statement, the Star-Herald, represented by reporter Danielle Prokop, said: “At the end of the day, public business needs to be conducted in the public. There’s no shame in opening the process, but there’s a lot in doing it over again.”

Council member Terry Schaub asked for Hadenfeldt to weigh in on objections.