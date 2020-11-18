Scottsbluff City Council interviews city manager candidates in closed session

The Scottsbluff City Council interviewed an unknown number of candidates for the city manager position in closed session at Wednesday night’s special meeting.
Despite a public records request from the Star-Herald, city officials have also declined to name the five people chosen for videochat interviews before the full council.
The sole item on the agenda was “to question and interview semifinalists for the City Manager position.”
City Manager Rick Kuckkhan asked City Clerk Kimberley Wright to wait to let candidates into the videochat, “because it is a public meeting until we go into closed session.”
The Star-Herald, citing Open Meetings statutes and opinions from the state attorney general on the topic of interviews being required to be held in open session, objected to interviews being held by the full council in closed session. Nebraska State Statute says that personnel issues can only be held in closed session to prevent needless injury to an individual. The Nebraska Attorney General has issued opinions that boards meeting in full can not interview candidates for positions in closed session and has also agreed with media and other entities that such interviews are of the public interest.
However, City Attorney Kent Hadenfeldt disagreed that the Star-Herald could object to the closed session, saying “You realize members of the public don’t get to object when (the council is) going into closed session?”
Nebraska statute sets out that “any member of the public” shall have the right to challenge the continuation of a closed session if the session has exceeded the reason stated in the original motion, or if the closed session not does not meet the requirements for exceptions under the Open Meetings Act.
The Star-Herald raised objections to holding the interviews in closed session in a public statement before the council, presented attorney general disposition letters on the subject of interviews and closing sessions, gathered in consultation with an attorney. Improper closing of sessions can require a do-over of the process, according to state statutes and legal precedent.
The Star-Herald has also requested the names, and application materials of the five candidates to be interviewed. However, interim Scottsbluff City Manager Rick Kuckkahn denied the Star-Herald’s request, claiming that the candidates are not finalists for the position but “semi-finalists.”
In its statement, the Star-Herald, represented by reporter Danielle Prokop, said: “At the end of the day, public business needs to be conducted in the public. There’s no shame in opening the process, but there’s a lot in doing it over again.”
Council member Terry Schaub asked for Hadenfeldt to weigh in on objections.
“The opinions that she cited are not case law, and they say you can do this in open session if you want, but you can also go into closed session if the statutory requirements under 84-1412 are present,” Hadenfeldt said. “We’ve been asked not to release this information because we don’t want to injure the reputation of the individuals we’re interviewing.”
Schaub motioned to “go into closed session that is clearly necessary for the protection of the public interest and preventing needless injury to the individuals for the purpose of discussion job application materials and job performance submitted by applicants other than the finalists, who’ve applied for employment with the City of Scottsbluff.”
In the case of interviews, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said in a 2017 opinion that boards can only go into executive session when specific items arise that may necessitate a closed session but can’t go into executive session for the entire interview.
After Schaub’s motion, the council voted unanimously to close the session.
The meetings held on videochat were held in main council chambers, and the reporter was required to leave, not allowed to remain on site and document how long the interviews lasted or when the executive session ended.
The city council is planning to do another set of interviews Thursday.
The five candidates being interviewed were winnowed down in a closed meeting Friday, selected from 49 applicants. The Star-Herald filed a records request for the finalists or “pool of finalists.” State statute defines the “pool of finalists” as those “whose candidacy survives all preliminary cuts and reaches the final pool of applicants numbering four or more from which the applicant is to be selected.” Kuckkahn has used the term “semi-finalists” to say that the candidates are not finalists for the position.
Hadenfeldt said, “This may not be the final pool. We’ve already gone through this once and we rejected all the applicants. We’ve thinned it out, we’ve reviewed it, we’re going to talk to them, and if we decide this is the final pool of candidates, they will be brought in for application and interviewed in open session,” he said. “We think we’ve met not only (requirements) as closed public records law, but also closed session.”
