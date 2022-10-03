Scottsbluff city council moves forward with city manager search

Three days after the Scottsbluff city council interviewed two candidates for the city manager position, they took action to continue the process.

The council convened for a special meeting Friday, Sept. 30 to conduct Zoom interviews with semi-finalist candidates Kevin Spencer and Matthew Schmitz. Candidate Shawn Metcalf accepted a position in Hastings, therefore, he did not interview Friday.

Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan asked for the topic to be placed on Monday's meeting agenda. She spoke about the proposed next steps, as have occurred during previous city manager searches.

"The proposed plan is to bring the candidates in for an in-person community and leadership interview — with the leadership here at the city of Scottsbluff," McKerrigan told the council. "That will be here in the near future."

The council agreed to the proposed plan and approved a motion to move forward.

During previous searches, the council reviewed comments from the public and city leaders when making their final decisions, according to discussion at the meeting.