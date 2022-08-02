Scottsbluff city council signs off on Monument Valley Pathway expansion project

After a couple years of construction and inspections, the Monument Valley Pathway through Scottsbluff is a reality and has been signed off by the city.

The Scottsbluff City Council accepted the resolution signifying the final acceptance for the Scottsbluff Monument Valley Pathway North project construction plan during its regular meeting Monday, Aug. 1. Public works director Mark Bohl provided an update to the council on the inspection process before the council approved the resolution.

Final inspections were conducted on the bridge, walls, path, plants and signage to ensure the product met the specifications acceptable to the city.

Interim city manager Kevin Spencer said the project will be audited to ensure everything is paid for and has been reimbursed to close out the project.

Bohl explained that process to the council.

“We will be audited at the end of this to ensure all the funds we should receive we will receive and if we owe any, we’ll pay after. We are complete and this is the official resolution.”

The multi-million dollar project was budgeted with a combination of city, grant and matching funds to construct the nearly 5.7-mile trail.

“It was a good project and I’m glad it turned out the way it did,” Bohl said.

Spencer also expressed his satisfaction with the final product.

“It’s pretty impressive the pathway we have,” he said. “I see people walking on it and the pedestrian bridge is pretty awesome.”

The City of Scottsbluff in conjunction with Paul Reed Construction of Gering and M.C. Schaff & Associates of Scottsbluff began the Scottsbluff Monument Valley Pathway North project on Monday, July 20, 2020. The contract listed a completion date of mid-July 2022. The path winds through the city, ending near Western Nebraska Community College.

The path heads north from the current pathway south of the Riverside Discovery Center before taking a turn to the west along West Overland to Avenue V, where it turns north. Coming back to the east on West 20th Street, the next turn takes pedestrians north along Avenue I. A route through Northwood Park will take the route to 33rd Street, then to the north near Avenue F. The path continues east along Highway 26 where a pedestrian bridge is constructed near Scottsbluff High School to allow for safe passage over the highway. The path continues again to the east along the north side of Highway 26 to East 27th Street before ending northwest of WNCC.

“I hope the community gets a lot of use out of the pathways,” Spencer told the Star-Herald. “I think it’s a huge asset to our community to make it walkable. I hope that everybody has an opportunity to take advantage and walk the pathway. The pedestrian bridge over Highway 26 is really neat. I think it was a very successful project and well worth the time and effort.”

The idea of constructing the pathway project started off as an idea on paper over a decade ago.

The foundation work began on the pedestrian overpass that connects the Monument Valley Pathway across Highway 26 in late January 2021. Work began on the wall on the south side of the highway first, before workers constructed the north side wall.

Councilman Jordan Colwell asked if there was an irrigation system installed to water the plants along the pathway. Bohl said there is a drip system on both sides of the path.

With no further discussion, the council unanimously approved the resolution.

By approving the resolution, the city accepts maintenance of the project and agrees to meet environmental and other commitments related to the project. The city’s parks department and public works department will be responsible for snow removal on the 10-foot wide pathway.

Spencer said there are no plans for additional pathways at this time, although it is likely in the future.

“We do have a pathway plan,” he said. “Here in the near future — it won’t be when there is an interim city manager — we will dust off that plan and see if there is another leg of the pathway we should be starting.”