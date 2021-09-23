Scottsbluff City Council to decide if two local businesses will receive the grants

The city of Scottsbluff’s LB840 Application Review Committee approved motions for funding requests from two local businesses. Their goal is to assist in expansion and job creation.
The businesses, Flyover Brewery and Rodriguez Brothers Custom Processing, had presented the committee with detailed plans, including the reasoning behind the requested funds, before Tuesday’s meeting. During the meeting, representatives from the businesses appeared in person to further cement their cases.
After listening to their requests, the committee entered executive session and debated the funding details. They offered Rodriguez Brothers a $50,000 performance-based grant focused on job retention and creation. Flyover Brewery was offered a $250,000 grant with an additional $300,000 loan provided to complete the remainder of the project.
Both votes were unanimous, with committee member Dennis Hadden abstaining from the latter due to a conflict of interest.
The eponymous Rodriguez brothers, co-owners Rigo, Edgar and Luis, received an offer for the exact amount they requested for their company. The trio will make up the new owners of the beef processing facility known as Robinson Meat Processing, Inc. They have close ties with Curtis Robinson, who opened the facility in 1978.
Currently, the facility can produce around 725 heads of cattle per year, though there has recently been an increase in demand.
“We’re booked out into 2023,” Rigo Rodriguez said. “We’ve been busting our tails off since COVID hit, because...since all the big meat plants were shut down, we were taking 100 calls a day.”
The funds for new equipment and a few additional employees would help the business expand its service, Rodriguez said. The brothers’ parents and sister work at the facility, and they retain Robinson as an employee. They also aim to hire delivery drivers to help deliver their beef to more local areas.
“We wouldn’t mind going USDA to provide, say, hamburger for the schools or restaurants locally,” Rodriguez said. “I think the product would be better for consumers and kids at school than what these big packers are pushing out, because with some of that stuff you don’t know where it’s coming from.”
The Flyover Brewery ownership had asked for just over $600,000, and the committee approved the majority of what they requested. Their goal was to expand their packaging facility to match their brewing capacity, as well as increase capacity for events.
“We’ve got the ability to produce more,” co-owner Peter Meyer, who owns the building with husband-and-wife Joe and Andrea Margheim, said. “We just don’t have the room.”
The group said their brewery is large enough to produce as many as five times the 500 barrels per year they actually produce. They said if they can increase packaging rates, they can expand that production to fit more with its size. With high demand for their beers, especially in eastern Nebraska, they said they can create several new jobs to help supply it.
“We feel like we’ve done a good job creating jobs,” Andrea Margheim said. “We try really hard to take care of (our staff) and be a good employer.” The brewery currently employs around 40, mostly in the front-end as cooks or servers.
The owners never saw Flyover as a large-scale distribution center. They said they envisioned it as a local brewery first and foremost, selling some food on the side. That has flipped, Andrea Margheim said, with the community viewing them as a restaurant and their beer growing a following statewide.
The committee acknowledged the impact the brewery has had, both as a gathering space and as a donor for community events, particularly 23 Club, Gering Bulldogs, and Western Nebraska Pioneers baseball. “I think the ancillary benefits you’ve been providing the community outside of the sales tax have been tremendous,” committee member Dave Schaff said.
The funds approved by the committee would only finance a portion of the two businesses’ expansion and renovations. LB840 funding is collected by appropriating tax dollars and diverting them for economic development.
It will now be up to the city council to approve or deny the funds at their Oct. 4 meeting.