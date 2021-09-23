Scottsbluff City Council to decide if two local businesses will receive the grants

“We’re booked out into 2023,” Rigo Rodriguez said. “We’ve been busting our tails off since COVID hit, because...since all the big meat plants were shut down, we were taking 100 calls a day.”

The funds for new equipment and a few additional employees would help the business expand its service, Rodriguez said. The brothers’ parents and sister work at the facility, and they retain Robinson as an employee. They also aim to hire delivery drivers to help deliver their beef to more local areas.

“We wouldn’t mind going USDA to provide, say, hamburger for the schools or restaurants locally,” Rodriguez said. “I think the product would be better for consumers and kids at school than what these big packers are pushing out, because with some of that stuff you don’t know where it’s coming from.”

The Flyover Brewery ownership had asked for just over $600,000, and the committee approved the majority of what they requested. Their goal was to expand their packaging facility to match their brewing capacity, as well as increase capacity for events.

“We’ve got the ability to produce more,” co-owner Peter Meyer, who owns the building with husband-and-wife Joe and Andrea Margheim, said. “We just don’t have the room.”