Scottsbluff City Council to interview five city manager applicants

The City of Scottbluff narrowed the field of applicants for the city manager position after a closed meeting Friday.

Patty Heminover of recruiting firm Baker Tilly told the Star-Herald that 49 candidates initially applied, and seven withdrew for various reasons. She said the council selected five “semi-finalists” from the remaining group.

Interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn said those five would have video interviews with the council on Nov 18 and Nov. 19.

“From those five, they’ll select a number of finalists and bring them here to Scottbluff,” he said, adding that those picked would be introduced to the public then.

He said those five candidates will not be made public.

“If you have four or fewer candidates, you have to reveal all the names,” Kuckkahn said, referring to a provision of Nebraska Public Records Statutes. The same statute defines “finalist” as a pool of four or more applicants from which the successful applicant is to be picked.

The Star-Herald has filed a records request for the semi-finalists application materials.

Once a selection is made, the candidate will likely have to give notice before relocating to Scottsbluff and may train alongside Kuckkahn.

