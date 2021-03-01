Scottsbluff City Council welcomes new city manager

Dustin Rief spent most of his first day on the job as Scottsbluff city manager getting acquainted with staff and department heads, and he capped the day with his first city council meeting.
“We’re very excited to have you,” Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan said. “We’re looking forward to what ideas and plans you have.”
Rief addressed the council and expressed his appreciation for his new role and his desire to get up to speed on things.
“Over the next 90 days or so, what I’m looking to do is take an overall assessment of both the community and internally and come back to the council and work on some strategic priorities,” he said.
Rief said he would be meeting with each council member individually to get to know them and their thoughts prior to the next council meeting March 15.
Rief said he is looking forward to settling into the new role.
“My family, we’ve been here for almost a month now, so we’re kind of getting settled into the community on the family side,” he said. “Now, it’s time to get to work and get busy and see what we can do to improve the community.”
After almost 11 years in the Army right out of high school, Rief went into commercial aviation and then the agriculture industry before settling into a public service position in March 2013 with the City of Omaha. He moved on to a city administrator position in Iowa for a couple of years, then became city administrator in Orono, Minnesota, in 2017.
Also Monday night, the council agreed to a date for a joint meeting with the Scottsbluff Public School Board to discuss options for development of an indoor pool facility.
Interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn said the schools had reached out to extend an invitation for a meeting April 12. Each side will present at the other’s next regularly scheduled meeting prior to the April 12 joint session.
“It’s a preliminary kind of discussion,” Kuckkahn said. “There isn’t anything cast in stone by any means. There are some questions that have to be answered yet, and, obviously, money is one of the biggest. I certainly recognize that.
“There has been some effort put into it already. The district at one point had looked at some of the numbers, so there will be some funding numbers for you to take a look at.”
The city and the school have been looking at various options over the past several years, as have community organizations.
“We have competing priorities, obviously,” Kuckkahn said. “We have the Westmoor Pool, and that, as you know, is reaching its end of life, so there are a number of issues you’ll have to consider here. As I said, this is by no means a foregone conclusion.”