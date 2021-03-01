Scottsbluff City Council welcomes new city manager

Dustin Rief spent most of his first day on the job as Scottsbluff city manager getting acquainted with staff and department heads, and he capped the day with his first city council meeting.

“We’re very excited to have you,” Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan said. “We’re looking forward to what ideas and plans you have.”

Rief addressed the council and expressed his appreciation for his new role and his desire to get up to speed on things.

“Over the next 90 days or so, what I’m looking to do is take an overall assessment of both the community and internally and come back to the council and work on some strategic priorities,” he said.

Rief said he would be meeting with each council member individually to get to know them and their thoughts prior to the next council meeting March 15.

Rief said he is looking forward to settling into the new role.

“My family, we’ve been here for almost a month now, so we’re kind of getting settled into the community on the family side,” he said. “Now, it’s time to get to work and get busy and see what we can do to improve the community.”