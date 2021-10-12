Scottsbluff City Manager nets 5% pay raise

Discussion about supervision by Rief seemed to have caused the most discussion, and possibly the controversy that led to his wife’s impassioned speech. Among discussion from Rief at that Sept. 20 meeting, he said his role is to handle the operations of the organization, with the council’s role to set policy and guide the community direction. Rief said he had directed city staff to direct questions by councilmembers to him, encouraging them to be polite and kindly assist officials but to refer them to him. After four positions in city management, he said, “I think the biggest challenge that we have is sometimes we get that one council member, or two in some cases, that don’t always have the best interests in mind. They have an agenda. And I think it’s hard to weed through that.”