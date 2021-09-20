Scottsbluff city manager review takes unexpected turn when wife speaks

Colwell pointed to LB 357 as an area he would like to see Rief examine regarding funding for a new pool, an annexation plan and other areas. Rief said he had plans for a strategy session to be held in November.

After councilmembers spoke briefly, the wife of the city manager, Jacqueline Rief, stood up and spoke. As his wife, she said, “her life is affected because of the position that he has chosen to take on.” She said she had grown up in Nebraska and ethics and morals that were ingrained in her were to be truthful, be kind, be truthful, helpful to be your neighbors and “do the right thing.”

However, she said, she had not seen that from certain people in the community. She made accusations against Colwell, saying she wanted to “expose him.” She cited various wrongs she said he had committed, such as “being willing to violate state statues,” “constantly harassing staff” or “bullying staff” and “repeatedly bribe them to bolster protection of sharing information with them,” and other various things for his own agenda.