Scottsbluff city manager says parks ready for a refresh

After his first 45 days, Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief had a lot to say about his new community.
Rief first pointed out the positives he hopes to rely upon. From the Bluff’s welcoming attitude to prosperous small businesses to strong city finances to the passion of city staff, Rief told the city council there’s a lot of good in Scottsbluff.
However, he said, the area’s amenities, like parks and walkways, need work.
“There’s a need for investment in the park system,” Rief said during the council meeting on Monday. “Many projects have been started over the past couple of decades but have failed to be completed.”
His analysis about the positives and negatives of the area are part one of a two-part report detailing his goals and priorities as he takes the reins of the city government.
Rief’s comments adjoined his announcement that the staff of the parks department would now be overseen by the public works department. Before this change, Rief said that Parks Director Rick Deeds was understaffed and overburdened with administrative duties.
“I’ve needed help for a while,” Deeds told the Star-Herald on Tuesday.
Deeds said the public works shuffle allows him more time to oversee projects and provides additional resources and staff. It also lets Deputy Public Works Director Jordan Diedrich devote his efforts to projects, Deeds said.
The parks department shuffle is just the beginning, Rief said, as the new city manager re-sculpts municipal to government to conform to his vision. For now, Rief said he’s focusing on amenities.
Rief said the area and neighborhood north of U.S. Highway 26 are especially in need.
“If it wasn’t for the (Monument Pathway) and if I lived on the north side of U.S. Highway 26, I don’t know that I would let my kids go anywhere to go to a park without actually driving them there, just because of the traffic and the distance,” Rief said.
City officials expect to finish the Monument pathway by mid-July.
In a previous interview with the Star-Herald, Rief said amenities like parks and walkways were critical incentives that keep young families in Scottsbluff and draw new people to the area. During the meeting on Monday, Rief pointed to the other side of the equation.
“I think we owe it to our residents,” Rief said.
While the shifting administrative roles help with staffing, Rief said the parks staff was down 25%.
“We were joking today about who’s taking the afternoon to go mow grass,” he said.
To fill the vacant roles and train the next generation of Scottsbluff city leaders, Rief said he’s starting an internship program.
“For the city of Scottsbluff — not unlike any other municipality in all rural America — it’s a struggle to find good quality people to have the interest to work here,” he said.
No matter where the interns end up, Rief said he wants the internship program to provide good experiences and create hire-able candidates for the whole area.
“One thing I hope the paper can print is that we’re really in need of seasonal employees,” Rief said. “If we don’t get enough seasonal employees, we can’t open the pool.”