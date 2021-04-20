Scottsbluff city manager says parks ready for a refresh

The parks department shuffle is just the beginning, Rief said, as the new city manager re-sculpts municipal to government to conform to his vision. For now, Rief said he’s focusing on amenities.

Rief said the area and neighborhood north of U.S. Highway 26 are especially in need.

“If it wasn’t for the (Monument Pathway) and if I lived on the north side of U.S. Highway 26, I don’t know that I would let my kids go anywhere to go to a park without actually driving them there, just because of the traffic and the distance,” Rief said.

City officials expect to finish the Monument pathway by mid-July.

In a previous interview with the Star-Herald, Rief said amenities like parks and walkways were critical incentives that keep young families in Scottsbluff and draw new people to the area. During the meeting on Monday, Rief pointed to the other side of the equation.

“I think we owe it to our residents,” Rief said.

While the shifting administrative roles help with staffing, Rief said the parks staff was down 25%.

“We were joking today about who’s taking the afternoon to go mow grass,” he said.