Scottsbluff City Manager terminated

Less than six months after Scottsbluff City Council members gave Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief a positive performance review, the members of the council returned a different evaluation of his performance – and terminated him effective immediately.

Members of the Scottsbluff City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to terminate Rief after conducting a performance evaluation in executive session for over an hour. After the council came out of executive session, Scottsbluff City Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan read a written statement, saying that the council gave Rief an unfavorable performance evaluation and she motioned to terminate him.

“After discussing with him the deficiency in his administrative qualifications, it does not appear that they can be approved upon, so I move to terminate his employment agreement with the city of Scottsbluff and approve any severance agreement,” McKerrigan said.

The council previously gave Rief a positive review during his six-month evaluation on Oct. 4, 2021. At that time, he received a 5% pay increase, equaling $7,500. The terms of his contract made him eligible for an additional 5% increase after one year of employment.