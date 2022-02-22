Scottsbluff City Manager terminated

Less than six months after Scottsbluff City Council members gave Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief a positive performance review, the members of the council returned a different evaluation of his performance – and terminated him effective immediately.
Members of the Scottsbluff City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to terminate Rief after conducting a performance evaluation in executive session for over an hour. After the council came out of executive session, Scottsbluff City Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan read a written statement, saying that the council gave Rief an unfavorable performance evaluation and she motioned to terminate him.
“After discussing with him the deficiency in his administrative qualifications, it does not appear that they can be approved upon, so I move to terminate his employment agreement with the city of Scottsbluff and approve any severance agreement,” McKerrigan said.
The council previously gave Rief a positive review during his six-month evaluation on Oct. 4, 2021. At that time, he received a 5% pay increase, equaling $7,500. The terms of his contract made him eligible for an additional 5% increase after one year of employment.
Rief’s one-year anniversary date as city manager would have been March 1. He was hired in December 2020, working for a few months under interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn, at a base salary of $150,000, as well as set compensation for use of his vehicle for city business, a cell phone allowance, and 20 days of vacation annually.
After introducing the agenda item, McKerrigan asked the council for a motion to enter into executive session, initiating the motion herself.
“As councilmember I move that we go into close session for the reason that this is clearly necessary for the protection of the public interest and for the prevention or needless injury to the reputation of the city manager for the purpose of evaluating the city manager’s job performance during the first year of employment,” McKerrigan said.
Vice president Jordan Colwell motioned to include legal counsel in the meeting.
The Star-Herald asked the council to consider if portions of the evaluation could be held in open session, as has historically been done by the council in past city manager reviews, and that the council only enter executive session during portions they deem potentially harmful to Rief’s reputation. During the remarks, Rief informed the council he “would prefer to stay in closed session.” The Star-Herald has also submitted a public record request to review the written evaluations by the council, which the city’s attorney denied. Rief had provided the reviews done in October to the Star-Herald.
The council motioned to enter into executive session around 7 p.m. and reconvened at 8:17 p.m.
Finance Director Liz Hilyard and Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer will perform the city manager duties until a permanent replacement is named, according to the motion approved by the council.
During the roll call, the council members voted yes, but council member Nathan Green paused before voting yes. Following the vote, Rief quietly walked out of the council chambers before the council had moved to the next discussion item and adjourned from the meeting. After the council meeting, multiple members of the city staff were seen hugging, and some even crying as they did so.
In his office, Rief could be seen preparing to leave and he was accompanied by Spencer and Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson as he was escorted from the building.
Maunette Loeks contributed to this report.