Scottsbluff City Manager: ‘The potential here is substantial’

Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief has piled up picture frames on one of the shelves and covered his desk in everything from budget sheets to pamphlets, as he sorts through city business. There are also two paint swaths, both blue, sitting on his desk waiting for him to decide what color he wants his office to be.

Rief, appointed to the city manager position last year, is now firmly entrenched in the business of the city government.Rief and the city council participated in a joint meeting with the Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education to discuss the long-closed Splash Arena aquatic center. After two-hours of debate, the city and school district moved forward with a plan to resolve the long-time problem.

For Rief, the joint meeting represents his approach to city management. It can be summed up with a single word — partnerships.

Rief now heads the City of Scottsbluff administration. That means everyone from the police chief to the park’s manager reports to Rief. These department heads and the experience they bring represent one of the city’s major strengths, Rief said.

“I’ve got department heads who are very responsible with city tax dollars,” he said.