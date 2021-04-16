Scottsbluff City Manager: ‘The potential here is substantial’

Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief has piled up picture frames on one of the shelves and covered his desk in everything from budget sheets to pamphlets, as he sorts through city business. There are also two paint swaths, both blue, sitting on his desk waiting for him to decide what color he wants his office to be.
Rief, appointed to the city manager position last year, is now firmly entrenched in the business of the city government.Rief and the city council participated in a joint meeting with the Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education to discuss the long-closed Splash Arena aquatic center. After two-hours of debate, the city and school district moved forward with a plan to resolve the long-time problem.
For Rief, the joint meeting represents his approach to city management. It can be summed up with a single word — partnerships.
Rief now heads the City of Scottsbluff administration. That means everyone from the police chief to the park’s manager reports to Rief. These department heads and the experience they bring represent one of the city’s major strengths, Rief said.
“I’ve got department heads who are very responsible with city tax dollars,” he said.
While those department heads bring a lot of on-the-job experience, other leaders across the community are new. Along with Rief and the City of Scottsbluff, both school districts, the City of Gering, ESU 13 and Western Nebraska Community College have all either replaced their top administrator or are in the process of replacing their administrator.
For Rief, this provides the community with fresh ideas and an opportunity to renew partnerships.
“I see it as a positive overall,” he said. “It just gives everything a fresh look.”
Those elements, combined with a stable budget, led Reif to conclude the city is in good shape.
“I can see the potential and the potential here is substantial,” he said.
Still, Rief identified two issues he hopes to address moving forward — an aging population, and homelessness and poverty.
For the latter, Rief said he wants to strengthen partnerships between the city and nonprofit organizations. He also wants to raise awareness of the issue.
“(We want to be) working on more partnerships that are not necessarily financial, but helping (nonprofits) get access to resources at a state and federal level,” he said.
About 18% of people in Scottsbluff live below the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census Bureau data. That includes 10% of seniors and 22% of children within city limits. For context, the Census Bureau reports that about 11% of all Nebraskans live under the poverty line.
Rief also identified another problem of youth leaving Scottsbluff for greener pastures and taking their labor and education with them.
“That’s not a Scottsbluff problem. That’s not a Gering problem. That’s a rural America problem,” he said.
Rief, who joined the military after high school, said he understands the impulse to leave a small community when you’re young. The trick is to ensure that enough of those people come back when they settle down.
Reif said focusing on amenities, like parks, makes that decision more enticing for young people.
“Those kinds of things are what’s going to make our community where people want to live here, raise their kids here,” he said.