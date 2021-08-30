Scottsbluff considers budget, ordinances in Monday meetings

The Scottsbluff city council convened twice on Monday, beginning with a public hearing on the upcoming fiscal year’s budget at noon. However, despite the meeting being held to hear the suggestions and observations of Scottsbluff residents, no members of the public attended the meeting.

“This is normal,” city manager Dustin Rief said of the lack of public input. “I’ve worked in three different states and this is normal in all of them.”

Scottsbluff mayor Jeanne McKerrigan said it was common for special meetings such as this one not to have many, or any, people in attendance.

“Somebody asked me who I’d be talking to today, and I said, ‘Probably not a whole lot,’” she said.

McKerrigan quickly listed the various budgetary allocations for the 2021-2022 fiscal year during the special session. She compared these to the 2020-2021 budget.

With the new budget, total expenditures for the city will be $47,874,698. Operating expenses will be $26,644,987, with the largest decrease in payroll due to retiring city employees being replaced with entry-level ones. Sales tax revenue for the city is projected to increase from $5.9 million planned in last year’s budget to $6.1 million.