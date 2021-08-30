Scottsbluff considers budget, ordinances in Monday meetings

The Scottsbluff city council convened twice on Monday, beginning with a public hearing on the upcoming fiscal year’s budget at noon. However, despite the meeting being held to hear the suggestions and observations of Scottsbluff residents, no members of the public attended the meeting.
“This is normal,” city manager Dustin Rief said of the lack of public input. “I’ve worked in three different states and this is normal in all of them.”
Scottsbluff mayor Jeanne McKerrigan said it was common for special meetings such as this one not to have many, or any, people in attendance.
“Somebody asked me who I’d be talking to today, and I said, ‘Probably not a whole lot,’” she said.
McKerrigan quickly listed the various budgetary allocations for the 2021-2022 fiscal year during the special session. She compared these to the 2020-2021 budget.
With the new budget, total expenditures for the city will be $47,874,698. Operating expenses will be $26,644,987, with the largest decrease in payroll due to retiring city employees being replaced with entry-level ones. Sales tax revenue for the city is projected to increase from $5.9 million planned in last year’s budget to $6.1 million.
The city’s general fund, which allocates money to the police and fire departments, the library, parks and recreation, and development services, will have a revenue of $9,199,248 and $11,964,745 in expenditures.
Much of the budget’s priorities focused on advancing capital improvement projects which had been planned but not yet completed. Rief said there were no projects with such significance as the Monument Valley Pathway or the 23 Club baseball field improvements. The budget primarily consisted of carryover funding from last year, he said.
“We’ve done pretty well through COVID so we have a lot of additional revenue,” he said. “We’re making sure we’re putting forward good projects that can kind of balance that out.”
Some budgeted projects will be to improve Scottsbluff’s parks and replace trucks in the city’s fleet. The new budget will take effect Oct. 1 and will last until Sept. 30, 2022.
Without public comments, the first meeting of the day ended in a matter of minutes. The city council reassembled during its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m.
This later meeting had far greater attendance, with around a dozen attendees. It was only fitting as McKerrigan read a proclamation naming September as Attendance Awareness Month. In conjunction with the Scottsbluff school system, the month will see a stronger focus on taking preventative measures against absenteeism in schools.
The meeting continued with Rief presenting proposals for an ordinance which would update utility user fees for water, stormwater, sewer and solid waste collection services. Rief said users would see a 2% monthly increase.
He also helped introduce a resolution to apply funds for an addition to the Recreational Trails Program which would see several improvements to the area around the Monument Valley Pathway. The resolution repurposes otherwise unused, unsightly land to create parking lots and trailheads, and adds two restroom facilities along the trail itself. The improvements would cost between $50,000 and $250,000, with 80% of the funding coming from federal sources.
The meeting concluded with the council approving economic development assistance for McKiney Manufacturing and Sales LLC, and entering a remote operation location agreement with three restaurant establishments to operate KENO lottery games.
The Scottsbluff council will next convene on Tuesday, Sept. 7, where members are planned to discuss filling the seat vacated earlier this summer by Terry Schaub. McKerrigan told the council that she received 11 letters of interest from Scottsbluff residents interested in filling the seat.