Scottsbluff council acquires parcel, plans to use with pathway

Scottsbluff city council members took action on the acquisition of a property located at 904 West 27th St. during the Sept. 19 regular meeting.

The agenda item was first discussed during the Sept. 6 regular council meeting. Within the consent calendar, the council approved setting a public hearing on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. to discuss and consider acquisition of the property, located on the southwest corner of W. 27th Street and Avenue I next to Dollar General.

Interim city manager Kevin Spencer told the Star-Herald that city personnel are not aware of any new development or ideas under consideration at that location.

Casey York purchased the property under Auto Spa LLC on July 16, 2019, from Shanta Kanti of Scottsbluff Inc. for $33,500, according to information on the county assessor’s website.

“The person who owns the property right now (planned to) put a carwash on it, but it’s just not very conducive for that,” Spencer told the Star-Herald. “The sanitation, the water, has to be bored under Avenue I, so it’s kind of cost prohibitive and there’s really no good access to the property.”

The access point is what appears to be an alley on Dollar General’s property, making access restricted, Spencer said.

For that reason, the city expressed interest in purchasing the property back for use with the Monument Valley Pathway system potentially. Other ideas are also being considered.

“We want to buy it back and make it a trailhead for the pathway,” Spencer said. “That’s one of the ideas, is to improve it and make it a pathway trailhead and have some greenspace there.”

With the traffic signal at the intersection, there is a considerable easement in place that the city could utilize, since access to the property limits development opportunities.

Negotiations have been completed about the property. The city council discussed the acquisition further during a public hearing at the Sept. 19 meeting.

"We've talked among staff and we think this will be a good purchase for us and a good property for the city to have," Spencer told the council. "We've discussed having green space there for the pathway, maybe a bicycle repair station there and just fix up that corner."

Spencer told the council the purchase agreement for the parcel of land at the southwest corner of 27th Street and Avenue I set a purchase price of $36,000. The parcel was originally listed for $85,000.

No members of the public participated in the hearing.

After the hearing, the council approved a resolution to authorize the purchase of the parcel. According to the agreement, closing will occur within 30 days after all conditions to closing have been met.