Scottsbluff council amends city police residency requirements ordinance

The Scottsbluff Police Department can now hire officers from a larger area around town after the city council approved an ordinance amendment Monday.

The ordinance amends Chapter 16, Article 1, Section 1 of the Scottsbluff Municipal Code that pertains to residency requirements for police department employees. The amendment allows all employees, except the police chief, to reside within 30 minutes of city limits and within a 45-minute response time to the public safety building from the time of notification by the police department as determined by the chief.

Kevin Spencer, Scottsbluff’s city manager and police chief, proposed this change to the council as the department struggles to hire candidates.

“We think this is a practical solution or hopeful solution,” Spencer said. “In doing this process, I reviewed the residency requirements in neighboring cities and I think we’re right in there with the rest of the cities across Nebraska that are similar in size.”

Following the first reading, the council waived the three reading requirements and adopted the ordinance.

The change to the police department’s residency will not affect the fire department’s comparable policy. Firefighters are requirement to reside within 15 miles and 30 minutes from town.