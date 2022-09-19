Scottsbluff council announces 3 candidates considered for city manager position

The Scottsbluff City Council discussed the next steps in its city manager search. The council convened Monday for its regular council meeting.

Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan asked that the item be placed on the agenda. According to information at the meeting, the council members individually reviewed the application materials with Human Resources Director Cami Kite.

“I know that each individual council member came up with some individuals they would like to see interviewed in this process,” McKerrigan said. “There were three that stood out.”

Kite went before the council to announce the top three candidates in alphabetical order: Shawn Metcalf, Matthew Schmitz and Kevin Spencer.

Vice President Jordan Colwell sparked a discussion about the format for the interviews. McKerrigan said they are proposing to have all three interviews done via Zoom on Sept. 30 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. McKerrigan said one council member may be traveling on that date and would like to Zoom in for the meeting. City Attorney Kent Hadenfeldt informed the council that is allowable, but that person would only be able to listen, not participate.

Council member Angela Scanlan voiced interest in moving forward with the interview process for those top three candidates. Fellow council member Selina Lerma concurred. The council voted unanimously to proceed.

The council plans to narrow the applicants down to the top two candidates. At that time, those two candidates will be asked to come in-person for interviews. That will be the community’s opportunity to engage in the process, according to the process outlined during Monday's meeting.