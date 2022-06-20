Scottsbluff council approves 4-year ambulance ordinance extension

The Scottsbluff City Council unanimously approved a resolution extending the funding obligation for ambulance services for four years Monday.

The city entered into an agreement, along with the City of Gering and Scotts Bluff County, on Sept. 8, 1998, to fund ambulance services under the Interlocal Cooperation Act. Since inception, the agreement has been extended multiple times. The last extension occurred on July 2, 2018, for four years, with the last effective date on June 30, 2022. Under the current extension, the obligation is effective from July 1 through June 30, 2026.

Randy Meininger, president of Valley Ambulance Services Inc., went before the city council Monday and provided history on the agreement.

“The agreement has been in effect since 1974 and was revised in 1984 and has remained the same since then,” Meininger said. “What this does is gives you a guarantee that services are available and provided to the City of Scottsbluff.”

Council member Angela Scanlan asked if the language or terms of the obligation remained the same, with nothing being changed other than the contract extension through 2026.

The agreement outlines the service area as the boundaries of Scotts Bluff County and the contract is with Valley Ambulance Services Inc. The monthly fee for the service is $3,625, for an annual cost of $43,500.

Interim city manager Kevin Spencer noted the value of the agreement.

“I would just like to say this is a bargain,” Spencer said. “Valley Ambulance is always there when we need them.”

The emergency personnel have arrived on scene at the ready, if needed, Spencer said.

The council unanimously approved the resolution extension for ambulance services.

