 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scottsbluff council approves budget statement, final tax request

  • 0

The City of Scottsbluff council convened for a special meeting Tuesday where they took action to adopt an ordinance for the budget statement and a resolution for the final tax request for fiscal year 2022-23. The budget is due by Sept. 30.

Scottsbluff City Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan introduced an ordinance to adopt the budget statement, termed as the annual appropriation bill for FY 2022-23. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1. Within the ordinance is a breakdown of the FY 2022-23 budget by fund. The budget statement will be recognized as the budget appropriations for the city during the upcoming fiscal year. That statement will be forwarded as provided by law to the Auditor of Public Accounts at the state capitol in Lincoln as well as to the county clerk of Scotts Bluff County for use by the levying authority.

"There haven’t been any changes or additions to anything," City Finance Director and co-interim city manager Liz Loutzenhiser, said. "We just read the ordinances out three times at three separate meetings to allow the public to comment if they choose."

People are also reading…

The adopted 2022-23 budget total is $49,559,454. That is an increase of approximately 3.52% over FY 2022 at $47,874,698 and an increase of approximately 1.87% over FY 2021 at $48,651,933. Actual expenditures for FY2021 were $34,151,898.

The city's property tax rate will remain at $0.216 per $100 of assessed value, the rate it has been at since 2006. 

Funds from the levy are distributed into various funds for various purposes. Only $175,000 can go into the General fund. Loutzenhiser told the Star-Herald that "all additional property tax above the $175,000 that goes into the General Fund goes into capital sinking funds for various purposes — none of which is used for operating/operational expense of any fund."

The money is used for capital, like the purchase of police cars, fire trucks, parks, library capital improvements, streets infrastructure and cemetery improvements. 

The total property tax levied is $2,174,574. 

The council also took action on a resolution authorizing the final tax request for the 2022-23 year. The 2021-22 property tax request for non-bond purposes was set at $1,086,493 and for bond purposes at $986,015. Compared to last year's total assessed value, the total assessed value of property differs by 2%.

Following a joint public hearing of various taxing authorities Monday, the council adopted an ordinance allowing the city to exceed the allowable growth and basic allowable growth limits for FY 2022-23 by one percent of budgeted restricted funds. 

The city's allowable increase in restricted funds authority with the additional 1% of $170,437.85 is included in the total restricted funds authority in the adopted budget ordinance. The amount equals $5,856,442.47. 

The city council also approved an ordinance update for utility user fees, including water and sewer feeds, solid waste collection and surcharge for stormwater. 

According to the ordinance, the rates and fees will be effective after Dec. 31.

The council members unanimously approved all action items with no discussion within five minutes.

City of Scottsbluff annual appropriation bill FY 2022-23

Fund Budgeted Expenditures (in dollars) 
 General 12,311,525
 Regional Library 14,000
 Transportation 3,950,481
 Cemetery 454,769
 Cemetery Perpetual Care 200,000
 Special Projects 3,506,234
 Business Improvement 234,500
 Public Safety 507,067
 Industrial Sites 70,500
 Keno 80,000
 Economic Development 2,836,542
 Mutual Fire 235,500
 Debt Service 3,505,000
 CRA 710,809
 CDBG 742,500
 Leasing Corp 0
 Capital Projects 250,000
 Environmental Services 5,761,471
 Wastewater 4,678,092
 Water 3,317,766
 Electric 3,039,635
 Stormwater 635,266
 GIS 96,277
 Central Garage 0
 Unemployment60,000 
 Health Insurance2,361,520 
 Total 49,559,454
0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital Editor

Lauren Brant is a digital editor with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Demonstrations in support of Iranian women take place around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News