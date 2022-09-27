Scottsbluff council approves budget statement, final tax request

The City of Scottsbluff council convened for a special meeting Tuesday where they took action to adopt an ordinance for the budget statement and a resolution for the final tax request for fiscal year 2022-23. The budget is due by Sept. 30.

Scottsbluff City Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan introduced an ordinance to adopt the budget statement, termed as the annual appropriation bill for FY 2022-23. The fiscal year begins Oct. 1. Within the ordinance is a breakdown of the FY 2022-23 budget by fund. The budget statement will be recognized as the budget appropriations for the city during the upcoming fiscal year. That statement will be forwarded as provided by law to the Auditor of Public Accounts at the state capitol in Lincoln as well as to the county clerk of Scotts Bluff County for use by the levying authority.

"There haven’t been any changes or additions to anything," City Finance Director and co-interim city manager Liz Loutzenhiser, said. "We just read the ordinances out three times at three separate meetings to allow the public to comment if they choose."

The adopted 2022-23 budget total is $49,559,454. That is an increase of approximately 3.52% over FY 2022 at $47,874,698 and an increase of approximately 1.87% over FY 2021 at $48,651,933. Actual expenditures for FY2021 were $34,151,898.

The city's property tax rate will remain at $0.216 per $100 of assessed value, the rate it has been at since 2006.

Funds from the levy are distributed into various funds for various purposes. Only $175,000 can go into the General fund. Loutzenhiser told the Star-Herald that "all additional property tax above the $175,000 that goes into the General Fund goes into capital sinking funds for various purposes — none of which is used for operating/operational expense of any fund."

The money is used for capital, like the purchase of police cars, fire trucks, parks, library capital improvements, streets infrastructure and cemetery improvements.

The total property tax levied is $2,174,574.

The council also took action on a resolution authorizing the final tax request for the 2022-23 year. The 2021-22 property tax request for non-bond purposes was set at $1,086,493 and for bond purposes at $986,015. Compared to last year's total assessed value, the total assessed value of property differs by 2%.

Following a joint public hearing of various taxing authorities Monday, the council adopted an ordinance allowing the city to exceed the allowable growth and basic allowable growth limits for FY 2022-23 by one percent of budgeted restricted funds.

The city's allowable increase in restricted funds authority with the additional 1% of $170,437.85 is included in the total restricted funds authority in the adopted budget ordinance. The amount equals $5,856,442.47.

The city council also approved an ordinance update for utility user fees, including water and sewer feeds, solid waste collection and surcharge for stormwater.

According to the ordinance, the rates and fees will be effective after Dec. 31.

The council members unanimously approved all action items with no discussion within five minutes.