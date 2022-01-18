Scottsbluff council approves facade improvements

The council discussed the supply chain issues and the allocation of funds across the community. Council member Nathan Green questioned how the city’s $10,000 maximum grant allocation worked for the historic Midwest Theater. The theater submitted two applications, one for each address for stucco repair, painting and sidewalk replacement as well as marquee restoration and sidewalk replacement.

“I didn’t know if we were putting ourselves in an area where we’re giving more to one organization than others,” Green said. “Granted there are two addresses, but it seems like an overall façade improvement of one business.”

City Manager Dustin Rief explained how he believed the requirements had to be listed by address and it did not restrict grants for multiple addresses.

While Green expresses concern about establishing a precedent into the future, noting he had nothing against the Midwest Theater, Rief noted how the city’s grant funds are running low, so it likely would not happen again, but the guidelines could be adjusted if necessary.

After reviewing the packet information for the Midwest Theater, Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan noted how the same would apply also to the Paradise Car Wash and Paradise Pumpers grant applications.