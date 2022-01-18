Scottsbluff council approves facade improvements

The Scottsbluff City Council discussed and approved ten requests totaling $82,449.32 for the City of Scottsbluff Facade Improvement Grants Tuesday.
Several businesses submitted applications detailing needed façade improvements to signage, sidewalks, windows and restoration along with a breakdown of necessary materials and labor costs for each project.
- Angela Philbrick State Farm Insurance — $10,000 grant request for building addition, landscaping and painting at 2202 Broadway
- Midwest Theater — $10,000 grant request for marquee restoration and sidewalk replacement at 1707 Broadway
- Midwest Theater — $10,000 grant request for stucco repair, painting and sidewalk replacement at 1705 Broadway
- Elks Lodge — $8,400 grant request to remove and replace fabric awning at 1614 First Avenue
- E&H Certified Public Accountants and Management — $10,000 grant request to install LED lighting and replace canopy signage at 2021 Broadway
- Amila’s Decorations — $4,300 grant request to remove and replace doors, windows and paint at 615 E. Overland
- Studio B — $4,781.32 grant request to remove and replace upper windows at 1715 Broadway
- Paradise Car Wash — $10,000 grant request to remove and replace glass panels at 611 W. 27th Street
- Paradise Pumpers — $4,968 grant request to paint, add signage and add security lighting at 2718 Avenue G
- McCaslin Properties, LLC — $10,000 grant request to replace canopy and mansard roofing, pain and replace storefront at 1719 Broadway
The council discussed the supply chain issues and the allocation of funds across the community. Council member Nathan Green questioned how the city’s $10,000 maximum grant allocation worked for the historic Midwest Theater. The theater submitted two applications, one for each address for stucco repair, painting and sidewalk replacement as well as marquee restoration and sidewalk replacement.
“I didn’t know if we were putting ourselves in an area where we’re giving more to one organization than others,” Green said. “Granted there are two addresses, but it seems like an overall façade improvement of one business.”
City Manager Dustin Rief explained how he believed the requirements had to be listed by address and it did not restrict grants for multiple addresses.
While Green expresses concern about establishing a precedent into the future, noting he had nothing against the Midwest Theater, Rief noted how the city’s grant funds are running low, so it likely would not happen again, but the guidelines could be adjusted if necessary.
After reviewing the packet information for the Midwest Theater, Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan noted how the same would apply also to the Paradise Car Wash and Paradise Pumpers grant applications.
“If that’s what our guidelines say, then we have to honor it,” Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan said.
After discussion, the council moved to approve the ten facade applications as presented.
The city still has roughly $35,000 remaining in grant funding. However, there is a time limit, so businesses are encouraged to apply for the grant soon as the funds expire at the end of the fiscal year in September.