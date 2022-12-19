Scottsbluff council approves lighting bid for 23 Club's complex

Progress continues on the Scottsbluff 23 Club’s complex after the Scottsbluff City Council considered a bid for lighting materials from Equalis Group, for Musco Sports Lighting, LLC. The lighting will be phase three of the project.

The council considered the bid during the regular meeting Monday, Dec. 19. City manager Kevin Spencer told the council this is the final phase, although previous work has been completed ahead of the lighting installation.

“We do have conduit in the ground and wiring in the ground and junction boxes to power these poles,” Spencer said. “This has been ongoing for a while and Geoff (Nemnich) and his group has been very instrumental in making some very significant improvements.”

Geoff Nemnich, club president, said they submitted an application for a Major League Baseball (MLB) Youth Development Foundation grant two years ago. They were awarded the grant in April 2021; however, it expired on Dec. 1, 2022. Nemnich told the council they asked for an extension to secure funding, which has to be in place by Dec. 31.

“Essentially that grant is worth $100,000, plus 20% off the Musco lighting,” he told the council. “If the financing and funding is in place in the next couple of weeks, then the grant is good to go.”

Nemnich said the funding has to be in place by the deadline.

Councilmember Matt Salomon asked how the new lights are better than the current lights. The existing system was picked up in South Dakota and installed by volunteers of the 23 Club, so it was used then. The new LED system will be more efficient.

Brad Thompson with Moscow told the council the pole will be set in concrete and is made of galvanized steel. The cost of $373,000 covers 25-year maintenance warranty of the system. That amount reflects the 20% discount but does not reflect the $100,000 grant. The city’s total cost is $273,000.

“The difference between our system versus others or versus what you have is it’s LED and it is instant on and instant off, so the efficiency of operation is going to be much better,” Thompson said.

The system can also be turned on remotely by calling, preprogramming or via an app. There is also a dimming system that can be changed by phone or app, which helps with maintenance and also safely getting people in and out of the system. There is also an upside-down light on every pole.

“We call them ball trackers,” Thompson said. “The only usage that light has is to illuminate the underside of the object when the object goes into the air. So, if the ball would get above the height of the pole, those fixtures would illuminate the underside of the ball, making it safe and playability is through the roof.

Spencer said the city will bid for installation in the future. The council awarded the lighting bid to Musco.

Musco lighting is used in Gering, Chadron State College, Sidney and Alliance as well as a vast majority of National Football League stadiums, MLB stadiums and X-Games.

The council also took action on three additional items Monday. They approved a maintenance agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, an agreement with Paradise Pumpers, LLC and renewed a lease agreement with Scotts Bluff County for a radio antenna system on the Hydropillar Water Tower.

The maintenance agreement No. 22 with NDOT outlines the maintenance operation and responsibility between the parties will remain the same for the next calendar year. The state will be responsible for surface maintenance of the traveled way equivalent to the design of the rural highway leading in the city and bridges from abutment to abutment, except appurtenances. The city is responsible for surface maintenance of other roadway exceeding the design the rural highway, including should and auxiliary lanes, maintenance of parking lanes and roadway appurtenances such as sidewalks, storm sewers, guardrails, handrails, steps, curb and grate inlets, driveways, fire plugs and retaining walls as well as lawn care and snow removal of the right-of-ways.

The agreement approved with Paradise Pumpers, LLC requires them to provide, maintain and service 13 portable toilets within the city. The agreement is a two-year term, effective Jan. 1, 2023, and expiring on Dec. 31, 2024. The city will pay Paradise Pumpers $620 per month to clean the toilets once per week, repair and place upright any tipped portable toilets on same day reported and replace damaged portable toilets that cannot be used.

Portable toilets will be set up in six locations: Southeast/Veterans Park, one toilet; Landers Soccer Complex, six toilets; Northwood Park, two toilets; dog park/Riverside Park, one toilet; 18th Street Plaza, two toilets; Riverside Pond/east side, one toilet.