Scottsbluff council awards bid for waste water treatment facility sewer main lining project

The City of Scottsbluff considered action on the Waste Water Treatment Facility trunk sewer main lining project during its regular meeting Monday.

Wastewater Supervisor Lynn Garton submitted an agenda statement to the council with a staff recommendation to award the project to Hydro-Klean LLC (HK) in the amount of $243,841.50. The company is located in Des Moines, Iowa. The city received two bids to line the influent sewer main at the treatment plant where the city experienced main breaks. C&L Water Solutions also submitted a bid, totaling nearly $700,000. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $425,500.

Interim city manager Kevin Spencer told the council this sewer main had broke twice so far.

“This is the lowest bid for sure and we think this is the best bid as well,” Spencer told the council. “It came in well below the engineers’ estimates, which caused me to ask them a lot of questions of the engineers.”

Within the council packet, it was noted that HK would like to start in October with measuring, so they can order product. They anticipate lining and manhole work to start in November, although that is dependent on weather. There is also an itemized breakdown, showing how the bid total was reached. Nearly 67% ($163,002.50) of the budget will go toward the 30-foot UV-Cured CIPP (Cured in Place Pipe lining). This is a trenchless pipe lining that uses ultra-violet (UV) light technology to cure liners quicker than conventional curing methods. UV curing has minimal downtime to commercial, industrial and municipal facilities.

Other costs include mobilization for $24,900, three manhole rehabilitations for $19,439, bypass pumping for $25,000, dewatering for $5,000, slide gate for $5,000 and grating on a diversion box fir $1,500.

Spencer told the council that the engineers were comfortable with the HK bid and that both bidders visited the site to understand the project to understand what they were bidding.

The council voted unanimously in favor of awarding the bid to Hydro-Klean LLC.