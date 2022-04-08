Scottsbluff council candidates lay out their positions for voters

Candidates for Scottsbluff City Council seats promoted their campaigns Tuesday, April 5, in a forum organized by the Government Affairs Committee of the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce.

The council hopefuls included incumbents Jeanne McKerrigan and Nathan Green and challengers Eugene Batt, Betsy Vidlak, Chris Miller, Eric Ferguson, Matthew Salomon and Kendall Palu. Incumbent Selina Lerma was not able to attend the forum.

Voters may select up to three candidates during the primary election May 10. The six candidates with the most votes will advance to the general election in November.

Candidates were given 90 seconds to respond to questions in a round-robin format.

Before getting into more specific questions, moderator Bill Boyer of the Government Affairs Committee asked the candidates what they thought the biggest issues impacting the city are. The majority said hiring a new city manager and addressing workforce and housing shortages were top priorities.

A few touched on other issues. Green and Palu, for example, focused in part on increasing tourism. Ferguson addressed inflation, and Miller said she’d like to see increased recreational opportunities.

Qualities for a city manager

On finding a new city manager, each of the candidates said applicants must be qualified.

“It should be someone that sees employees as valuable team players and values their input ... it needs to be someone who can really focus on operating the city internally and effectively,” Vidlak, who expressed a preference for an internal candidate, said.

Miller said the manager should understand the community and not try to make wholesale changes. Ferguson said the manager should have good communication skills.

Green said the next manager should promote himself or herself in the community.

“City managers should have a vision for the future (and) a strong personal drive,” he said.

Palu added the manager should be willing to collaborate with the council, while Batt said they should have a history of success in management. McKerrigan agreed that they need to be open-minded and have experience.

Salomon added the manager would need good people skills.

“I guess for me personally it’s someone I’d like to have as my own boss,” he said.

Housing availability, affordability

Ferguson said he favors refurbishing homes to attract workers. Green said he’d be willing to work with developers, and Vidlak suggested working with other organizations. Salomon said the “easiest solution” would be to build apartment complexes, while Batt supported building different types of housing.

McKerrigan and Palu both supported attracting contractors to the area, while Miller was in favor of building smaller houses and apartment complexes, adding that she felt the market would take care of itself.

Aquatic center success

In general, the candidates supported an aquatic center for Scottsbluff. Palu said it was be good for all ages, while Salomon said it would be a quality-of-life addition to the city and a cure for cabin fever.

“I believe it can be successful, but that success will be determined by who the partners are on this,” McKerrigan said, adding that the size of the facility will also determine its success.

Vidlak said she’d like to partner with schools to support it.

Batt said sites need to be thoroughly examined. Miller said an aquatic center would be successful if it’s managed correctly. Green said a fun play area for children is a must.

Ferguson said voters should be concerned about how it will be taken care of in the future.

“I hope it works. It’s going to be up to voters to decide. I hope they have the right information,” he said.

Creative district opinions

As one of the final questions of the evening, the candidates were asked their thoughts on a proposed creative district around Broadway and East Overland. Many of them were not well-versed on the issue, but were generally supportive.

Ferguson and Green said it would add personality to the city, while Vidlak said it would be a good source of potential funding.

“I think it gives our artists and our young people an opportunity to be creative in our city,” McKerrigan said.

Stories on candidate forums for county and Gering candidates will be available in the Star-Herald’s Saturday and Sunday editions.

