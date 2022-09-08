Scottsbluff council considers acquisition of property

Scottsbluff city council members took action on the acquisition of a property located at 904 West 27th St. during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Within the consent calendar, the council approved setting a public hearing on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. to discuss and consider acquisition of the property, located on the southwest corner of W. 27th Street and Avenue I next to Dollar General.

Interim city manager Kevin Spencer told the Star-Herald city personnel are not aware of any new development or ideas under consideration at that location.

Casey York purchased the property under Auto Spa LLC on July 16, 2019, from Shanta Kanti of Scottsbluff Inc. for $33,500, according to information on the county assessor's website.

York planned to construct a carwash, but faced the expense of the installation of utility pipe.

“The person who owns the property right now (planned to) put a carwash on it, but it’s just not very conducive for that,” Spencer told the Star-Herald. “The sanitation, the water, has to be bored under Avenue I, so it’s kind of cost prohibitive and there’s really no good access to the property.”

The access point is what appears to be an alley on Dollar General’s property, making access restricted, Spencer said.

For that reason, the city is interested in purchasing the property back for use with the Monument Valley Pathway system potentially. Other ideas are also being considered.

“We want to buy it back and make it a trailhead for the pathway,” Spencer said. “That’s one of the ideas, is to improve it and make it a pathway trailhead and have some greenspace there.”

With the traffic signal at the intersection, there is a considerable easement in place that the city could utilize, since access to the property limits development opportunities.

Negotiations have been completed about the property, with more information forthcoming at the next city council meeting.