Scottsbluff council enters interlocal agreement as it moves forward with aquatic center

The Scottsbluff City Council took action to enter an interlocal agreement for the Scottsbluff Aquatic Center Agency Monday. The agreement is between the City of Scottsbluff and the Community Redevelopment Authority of the City of Scottsbluff (CRA).

The Scottsbluff Aquatic Center agency interlocal cooperation agreement creates a separate legal entity which is known as the Scottsbluff Aquatic Center Agency as per the process for the aquatic center. The city has proposed a half-cent sales tax increase to its municipal sales and use tax with which Scottsbluff officials plan to fund the construction of an aquatic center.

The Scottsbluff City Council approved placing the measure on the ballot during a December 2021 council meeting. Since the passage of LB 357 in April 2012, the city has pursued imposing a sale and use tax two prior times.

In 2016, voters rejected a proposed tax that would go toward infrastructure projects like roads and bridges, solid waste management, storm water and water treatment works and systems. The second attempt came in 2018 when the city wanted to use the funds raised to fund not only an aquatics center, but also roads, pathway and stormwater improvements.

“We have passed a very similar interlocal agreement with the CRA before this one, of course, this is much more narrow,” Scottsbluff city attorney Kent Hadenfeldt said. “The others had several infrastructure projects. This one has just the municipal aquatics center.”

Under the statute, “any incorporated municipality by ordinance of its governing body is hereby authorized to impose a sales and use tax.” Those funds raised from the tax must fund a public infrastructure project.

Hadenfeldt reminded the council of its legal responsibilities required as it moves forward.

“As you know we passed a resolution to put LB 357 at an additional half-cent sales tax on the ballot this fall,” Hadenfeldt said. “Part of that process requires us to have an interlocal agreement with another public agency within the city that will form another agency.”

If the ballot measure is approved, Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan will appoint three people to the agency and the CRA will appoint two people to the agency. The board’s responsibility is to monitor milestones in the project and makes recommendations with regards to the project. However, the city has full authority and will make monetary and contract decisions. The city will expend no funds toward this agency.

LB 357 has since become Nebraska Revised Statute 77-27, 142, which requires the authorized enforcement of a sales and use tax hike over 1.5% to go before the voters and be approved by a majority of the qualified electors. Two percent is the maximum sales tax increase.

The council unanimously approved to enter into the agreement.

The city council previous approved a site exploration agreement and option to purchase the site located by the old Albertson’s building at the March 7 meeting. The site is approximately 7.054 acres.

