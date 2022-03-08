Scottsbluff council enters site exploration agreement for aquatics facility

The Scottsbluff City Council took a step Monday night toward finding a property for a municipal aquatics facility. The council entered into a site exploration agreement and option to purchase with Smith Land Company, LLC following council discussion.

City attorney Kent Hadenfeldt provided insight to the work by former city manager Dustin Rief and a committee to identify viable properties around town.

“This was something that was negotiated when Dustin was here and apparently there was a committee that looked at several sites for the proposal,” Hadenfeldt said. “Since we’re going to have it on the ballot this fall, I thought we better get something in place.”

According to information in the council packet, the proposed site is located by the old Albertson’s building, located at Lot 1, Block 2 in the Webber Manor Fourth Subdivision, “situated in the southeast 1/4 of section 14, township 22 north, range 55 west of the 6th P.M.”

The proposed site is approximately 7.054 acres.

The council approved putting a measure on the November 2022 ballot for a half cent infrastructure sales tax to secure funding for the aquatics center.

“Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics is excited to support this community project which will enhance and elevate aquatics throughout the Panhandle”, said John Galindo, committee co-chair in a press release Tuesday. “We are asking all potential users of the aquatics center to share their opinion on the amenities that would mean the most to them and their families by filling out our short survey.”

Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics, a newly formed citizens' steering committee is seeking public input on the design of the center. A public survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/sbaquatics through March 23.

“Existing aquatics facilities such as the Westmoor Pool, YMCA Swimming Pool, former Splash Arena, and the Regional West Therapy Pool are all in need of significant and costly repairs or upgrades in the near future,” said Zac Karpf, committee co-chair in a press release Tuesday. “Whether you have used any of the existing aquatics facilities in the past or not, we value your opinions and want all community members to have a say in the future of your Aquatics Center.”

The agreement awards city personnel full and unrestricted access to the property for one year from March 7 for the following purposes: conduct environmental investigations that may include drilling and constructing ground water monitoring wells and soil borings; conduct surveys to create topographic site survey conducted by a Nebraska licensed surveyor which may utilize an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) if appropriate; conduct a cultural resource survey to determine areas of historical significance; and conduct a threatened and endangered species survey, including flora and fauna, mapping critical habitat and vegetation types.

Should the public vote to pass the measure, the agreement includes an option to purchase the property prior to the expiration of the one year period of the agreement. The city will pay the landowner $5,000 during the evaluations phase of the agreement to determine the suitability of the land for a swimming pool. With a positive suitability result, the city may then exercise the option to purchase the property at $500,000. The $5,000 to enter and access the property for inspection will be credited to the purchase price.

Hadenfeldt did inform the council of a condition within the agreement relating to restrictive covenants.

“The only other issue about this or an issue to note is that there are currently restrictive covenants on the property,” he said. “The owner has been trying to negotiate with the owners of the Albertson’s building to remove that.”

If the landowner cannot remove those restrictive covenants, then the negotiations and agreement will be terminated and the city will be refunded the $5,000 payment. The agreement on the Albertson’s building expires in 2023.

“Unfortunately the timing of it doesn’t lend itself to us going into an election year,” Hadenfeldt said.

Council member Jordan Colwell questioned whether the committee agreed on the site and agreement terms, but Hadenfeldt was uncertain on their views.

Mayor McKerrigan noted that while the core members of the committee knew the proposed site location, that information could not be disclosed until the site exploration agreement was drafted and presented before the city council.

“The core group is aware of where the site is going to be, but they couldn’t disclose the site location until we had this drafted and approved,” McKerrigan said.

Colwell said it allows them to start somewhere and shows the citizens’ efforts to get a pool up and running.

The council unanimously approved the agreement.

