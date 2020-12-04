Scottsbluff council extends offer to city manager candidate Dustin Rief

Discussion was short Friday — the Scottsbluff city councilors want Dustin Rief for the next city manager.

Born and raised in West Point, Nebraska, Rief has seven years of municipal experience, five of those in city administration. The 43-year-old army veteran is currently the manager of Orono, Minnesota — in the Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul Area — a suburb with nearly 8,200 residents and a budget of $16 million.

Both council members-elect Jordon Colwell and Angela Scanlan attended the special meeting, along with city department heads and media. Patty Heminover from recruiting firm Baker Tilly, which was paid $24,500 back in February to help facilitate the search, attended via videochat.

Mayor Raymond Gonzales opened discussion, asking city council members to name their top picks, and inviting council-member elects to chime in as well.

Right off the bat, Nathan Green, Jeanne McKerrigan and Scott Shaver said Rief was their top pick — citing his commitment to come to the interview three days early with his wife and look at real estate.

“I believe he would do a great job, and he came and definitely had an investment in the community,” McKerrigan said.