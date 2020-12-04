Scottsbluff council extends offer to city manager candidate Dustin Rief

Discussion was short Friday — the Scottsbluff city councilors want Dustin Rief for the next city manager.
Born and raised in West Point, Nebraska, Rief has seven years of municipal experience, five of those in city administration. The 43-year-old army veteran is currently the manager of Orono, Minnesota — in the Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul Area — a suburb with nearly 8,200 residents and a budget of $16 million.
Both council members-elect Jordon Colwell and Angela Scanlan attended the special meeting, along with city department heads and media. Patty Heminover from recruiting firm Baker Tilly, which was paid $24,500 back in February to help facilitate the search, attended via videochat.
Mayor Raymond Gonzales opened discussion, asking city council members to name their top picks, and inviting council-member elects to chime in as well.
Right off the bat, Nathan Green, Jeanne McKerrigan and Scott Shaver said Rief was their top pick — citing his commitment to come to the interview three days early with his wife and look at real estate.
“I believe he would do a great job, and he came and definitely had an investment in the community,” McKerrigan said.
Shaver said, “Of all the candidates, I think he seems to fit in the best and he also has the most passion about being in this exact location.”
Gonzales said it was a tough decision between all the finalists and said the choice came down between Rief and Pecos City Manager Seth Sorensen.
“I think either one of these candidates would a fantastic job for this community. They’re both enthusiastic, they were eager coming here, they would easily work with staff and help move this community and take it forward,” Gonzales said. “I could support, and there seems to be unanimous support here for Dustin Rief, I can certainly support that.”
Schaub, Colwell and Scanlan said Rief was their first choice, saying his want to raise a young family here was an important factor.
Gonzales then asked council to make a motion for a salary offer, between the $130,000-$150,000 the job was listed for.
Schaub threw out $135,000, Shaver seconded.
Green said he compared salaries in surrounding communities and said it was a fair amount.
Gonzales said the council might want to consider a higher salary for negotiations.
Heminover said at his current job in Orono, Minnesota, Rief makes nearly $133,000.
Shaver responded that the cost of living is higher in Minnesota, and Heminover agreed.
“I would just make sure you’re not locked into $135,000 and that there’s room to negotiate, if needed,” she said.
She said a contract can be sent by this afternoon.
Gonzales asked if there was room for negotiation in the salary motion.
“If he comes back to us and says ‘I really need $137,000,’ I think we can get this done,” he asked.
Shaver objected, saying the council shouldn’t name the top end.
“I think it’ improper to talk about this in open session, where he’s going to be looking at what we’re saying,” he said. “‘Oh, I’ll go for $175,000, yeah $175,000’ that’s not how you negotiate, Ray.”
Interim manager Rick Kuckkhan said he would be able to take the salary ask and start negotiating other benefits Friday afternoon or Saturday morning.
City Attorney Ken Hadenfeldt told the council the contract would not be discussed at Monday’s meeting due to Open Meetings Act requirements.
As for Kuckkhan, who’s paid $2,500 per week to fill the interim position, said it’s too early to see what his timeline to stay will be. He said it will depend on a candidate’s notice and what a transition period might look like.
“We’ll see what the council wants to do,” he said.
