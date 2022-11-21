Scottsbluff council finishes making Police Chief Spencer city manager, too

Kevin Spencer’s dual job as both Scottsbluff’s police chief and city manager officially begins Tuesday after the City Council took the final steps to that end Monday.

Council members voted 4-0, with Councilwoman Angela Scanlan absent, to adopt an ordinance officially combining Spencer’s new job with the police chief’s post he has held since May 2013.

By the same 4-0 vote, the council approved an employment agreement with Spencer that will pay him $140,000 a year for the combined post, compared with the $108,689 he was making as police chief alone.

Spencer, who lives in Gering, has been a Scottsbluff police officer since 2001. He and city Finance Director Liz Hilyard had served jointly as interim city managers since the council fired Dustin Rief in February.

Council members voted Nov. 7 to give Spencer the permanent city manager’s job after interviewing him and fellow finalist Matthew Schmitz of Lansing, Kansas, in late October.

Before officially combining the police chief’s and city manager’s duties, the council voted 4-0 to waive the city’s usual requirement that an ordinance receive three readings before its final adoption.

While Spencer will hold both jobs, the ordinance says his two offices “shall always be construed to be separate, and the effect of the merger shall be limited to the consolidation of the official duties only.”

It adds that Spencer’s salary “shall not be in excess of the maximum amount provided by law for the salary or compensation of the office or offices so merged and combined.”

Spencer’s annual pay will grow by less than $32,000 from his police chief’s salary for taking on the city manager’s duties, according to the employment agreement.

It says his performance in the latter post will be reviewed after six months, his first anniversary as city manager and every year after that.

But Spencer won’t be eligible for a raise until after his one-year council review, City Attorney Kent Hadenfeldt said in response to a question from Councilman Nathan Green.

The employment agreement also requires Spencer to provide “a plan for the restructure and succession in the office of police chief” at his six-month review.

At the one-year review, the city and Spencer will “re-evaluate holding both offices by a single person and whether it is in the city’s best interest to continue.”

Under the employment agreement, Spencer could resign as city manager or the council could fire him from that job “at any time, with or without cause.”

But because Spencer also remains police chief, it adds, his employment in that role “shall continue to be governed by the Civil Service Act” and city code as it has been with him as chief alone.

For that reason, Spencer’s job as chief “shall be considered separate from the office of city manager for discipline or termination,” the agreement says.

Hadenfeldt said he and Spencer reviewed the terms of the employment agreement after he drafted the latter according to the terms presented by Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan and the rest of the council.

Also Tuesday, the council authorized McKerrigan to support the Nebraska Public Power District’s plan for a second electric transmission line around Scottsbluff by signing a “consent and waiver letter” for the Nebraska Power Review Board.

The 115-kilovolt line would complete a loop between NPPD’s Scottsbluff Substation on South Beltline Highway East and the Victory Hill Substation north of the city. The current 115 kV line runs east and north from the Beltline substation.

No specific route has been chosen for the second line, Spencer said in response to a question from Councilman Jordan Colwell. NPPD’s proposal was the subject of a Nov. 15 open house at Scottsbluff’s Hampton Inn.

In other business, the council read for the second time an ordinance amending the city’s Legislative Bill 840 economic development plan to allow downtown retail businesses to qualify for limited assistance for projects under the plan.

Scottsbluff has set aside 0.25% of its net city sales-tax income since voters first approved its LB 840 plan in 1992.

Under the ordinance, qualifying retail businesses couldn’t receive more than $10,000 or 50% of their project’s cost. Total aid to retail businesses couldn’t exceed more than 20% of annual sales-tax dollars set aside for the program.

The ordinance amending the city’s LB 840 plan faces one more council vote before it can be adopted.