Members of the Scottsbluff City Council were singing the city manager’s praises Monday, May 15.

The council gave a brief summary of remarks to Scottsbluff City Manager Kevin Spencer at its meeting. The council had conducted Spencer’s first review since he was hired in November 2022, which typically is done in the form of a written assessment in which council members rank and provide feedback.

Specifics of the council members’ written assessments were not given during the meeting, except for newer council members Matt Salomon and Betsy Vidlak noting that it was their first time conducting a review so they may not have observed yet some of the points on which feedback was sought. The two council members were elected in November, so like Spencer, they have only been on the job for about six months.

However, none of the council members offered any negative feedback.

Probably most complimentary were comments from council members that Spencer had restored trust among city department heads. Relations among city staff were noted to be quite contentious before the council terminated former city manager Dustin Rief in February 2022, just shy of his first anniversary in the position. Some staff were seen hugging and crying after the council terminated Rief during a Feb. 22, 2022, meeting.

On Monday, council members repeatedly noted that they had no concerns and had not heard any significant complaints about Spencer. Most comments from the public were positive, they said.

“When people have talked to me, even if they disagree or you disagree, you still hear them,” Councilwoman Betsy Vidlak said. “I think that’s so important, you know, in the community.”

Councilman Jordan Colwell said that he liked that Spencer had a “people first” mission. He said city officials noticed a significant difference in morale of city department heads and city staff.

Scanlan called it a “sense of calm” and “sense of reasonableness” that had resulted in a feeling of a high level of accomplishment and achievement among city staff.

“I can tell that department heads are engaged and everyone’s rowing in the same direction,” she said.

Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan said that she appreciated that Spencer put a good deal of trust in department heads, allowing them to make decisions that affected their departments.

“I feel like it’s made them feel empowered, accountable and responsible,” she said, “which is something that they were seeking.”

Council members noted that the only suggestion most of them had was to be kept informed as they sought movement on a transition plan for the Scottsbluff police chief position. Currently, Spencer is serving in that role as well, splitting those duties about half-time with the city manager position.

However, as expressed by Vidlak, council members said that they trusted Spencer’s guidance in that area.

Some also expressed concern about Spencer achieving a “work-life balance,” though Spencer, who noted that he is 61 years old, offered assurances that he feels he is taking the time he needs away from the office.