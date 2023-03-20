The Scottsbluff City Council heard and took action on a request to release the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) reuse grant for the Lincoln Hotel Project. The release is conditional on the Department of Economic Development’s consent.

City attorney Kent Hadenfeldt addressed the council about the potential future action for the council about the CDBG grant. The original agreement is similar to a soft loan in which the City of Scottsbluff served as the pass through entity between the state and the Lincoln House for the funds.

“Part of the project was financed through some grants through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development,” he told the council. “One was a construction grant given to the city with no expectation of repayment and one is a reuse grant of $25,000.”

In a letter submitted to the city and included in the council packet, Gary Stenson, chief manager of GLS Properties, LLC, general partner out of St. Paul, Minnesota, he requests forgiveness of the $125,000 CDBG loans and the accrued interest. The letter states Minority Depository Institute Limited Partnership #48 is a Nebraska limited partnership sole asset known as the Lincoln House.

The Lincoln Hotel, located at 1421 Broadway in Scottsbluff, is a six-story building constructed in 1918 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The hotel went through a redevelopment in 1999, turning the building into a 35 beautiful one and two-bedroom apartments and common support space featuring a community lounge, kitchen and activity areas. The Land Use Restriction Agreement caps chargeable rents until 2029, with availability to families making 60% or less of area median income. Some families are turned away who are over the income threshold, creating a number of apartments to remain vacant.

However, the business operates within narrow margins, Stenson writes. The two CDBG mortgages balance is $125,000 at 1% interest, which is due November 2029. The accrued interest as of Dec. 31, 2021, is $28,750. Lincoln House received financing in 1999 through a $126,000 loan, at 1% interest due November 2048. That loan and accrued interest were forgiven in March 2017.

“Normally we would refinance after 15 or 20 years but in this case, there is no net operating income for additional debt service,” Stenson writes.

He continues, “HUD CDBG funds are often given to a project, but this does not work for projects using low income housing and historic tax credits. Grants can’t be taken into basis for income tax purposes and thus reduces the amount of Historic and Housing Tax Credits.”

Stetson notes these grants are structured as soft loans and sometimes are forgiven after 15 to 20 years.

The property has a mortgage through a United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development (RD) loan in 2021. The balance of $1,081,782 is due December 2029. The rural development offers rental assistance so residents pay no more than 30% of their income in rent. The maximum annual owner distribution RD permits is $8,968 per year, but no distribution has been paid for the past 10 years, according to the letter.

The city has a deed of trust on the $125,000 of indebtedness for the Lincoln House Project. The owners contacted the city during Fall 2022, asking if the council would consider the release of the loan.

“They have exhausted their tax credits and they have a couple of people apparently who are interested in buying the Lincoln House and refurbishing it,” Hadenfeldt said.

The 100,000 is not a reuse, so the DED told the city it did not expect that to be repaid. The funds were given as a grant to the city in 1998 to be used on such a project. The $25,000 reuse grant attached in the loan documentation, with the payment due Sept. 25, 2030, Hadenfeldt said. No payments are made until that time. There is no origination fee, but a 1% interest charged annually.

After looking through the city’s archives, Hadenfeldt said they cannot find a letter of closeout, although there are several conversations about a potential closeout. Another part of the agreement with the DED states if there is reuse money, the principle and interest payments are considered program income and program income has to be used for similar project, unless the DED consents to a modification. Hadenfeldt is awaiting a response to the request to modify the agreement on the project that has been in place for over 20 years. The city no longer partakes in the state’s CDBG program, which prompted the modification request.

“Eventually we might bring it up and see if you guys are interested in forgiving this indebtedness or do we just let it ride out ’til 2030.”

Stenson said a potential buyer is willing to shoulder the assets and liabilities, except for the $125,000 CDBG loans. If the sale goes through, the potential buyer is considering applying for Low Income Housing Tax Credits so the property can be upgraded and operated more financially sound. The letter concludes with a request to forgive the $125,000 CDBG loans and accrued interest. Within the land use restriction agreement for low income housing tax credits, the cost of acquisition, construction and rehabilitation totals $3,092,876.

The council took no action following the discussion. Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan gave Hadenfeldt direction that the council's plan is if they have an interested buyer, then the council will take a look into the details.