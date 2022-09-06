Scottsbluff council hears details of NPPD transmission line project Tuesday

The Scottsbluff City Council heard information about Nebraska Public Power District’s upcoming 115kV transmission line project Tuesday.

NPPD is in the beginning stages of the project in the Scottsbluff area. The first public open house is set for Sept. 27. NPPD Senior Environmental Specialist Larry Linder discussed the need and benefit of the project as well as the public involvement and routing process.

“What we’ve found out in this public process is to engage people early,” Linder told the council. “We have several open houses … where we’re going to invite landowners along areas that look conducive to potential routes. We want to hear from those landowners, so that’s what this really boils down to — if we don’t know something, we can’t consider it.”

Currently, the City of Scottsbluff is served from two 115kV substations, with only one existing transmission line connecting the two, which serves the community. The substation is located on S. Beltline Highway East at NPPD’s office. The project would add a second line in town for a redundancy in service to decrease congestion and providing additional reliability and resiliency of load delivery service to the area. The goal is to separate from the existing line and create a loop in town.

“It (offers) you more reliability, you have a second source if something would happen, but it also spreads out those loads so your congestion is not as bad,” Linder said. “You don’t want everything in one basket.”

NPPD is a member of the Southwest Power Pool, a regional transmission organization that spans over 10 states. SPP ensures reliable power supplies, ensures there is adequate transmission infrastructure and competitive wholesale electricity pricing. SPP reviews potential projects and runs a cost-benefit analysis on a project. NPPD cannot move forward on a project until SPP approves it. On March 11, NPPD received a notice to construct the project, which started the project.

Linder told the council that while nothing is official, NPPD personnel have been in town to conduct windshield tours of areas that look like they have potential. Those potential sites are highlighted in a map, just as a starting point for the project. Community input will help NPPD officials identify the best option and a back-up.

“It’s a whittle-down process and there are lots of details we’ll have to put together,” he told the council.

The public is encouraged to attend an open house on Sept. 27 at the Gering Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. A virtual open house will be available for review afterward if people were unable to attend. The second open house will likely occur in November where the public will hear information about the alternative and preferred sites.

“The more you share, the better decisions we can make,” he said.

Computers will be set up during the open house for landowners to input property information into a geographic information system (GIS). Those details are put into layers over the area to better understand the constraints and opportunities. Some of NPPD’s previous projects have had as many as 52 criteria considered. Those boil down into three categories: land use, environmental and engineering.

“Ideally you’re looking for the shortest route, but in all the time I’ve been doing this, I don’t think I’ve ever seen the shortest route be the best,” he told the council. “So you really want the shortest and the best. It could be in the range of seven to 12 miles before we’re done, but, obviously, costs are everything. You don’t want to build extra miles if you don’t have to.”

Council member Nathan Green asked about the aesthetics of the project and Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan asked how the easement process will work with landowners. Linder told the council they do not know what the construction will look like of the posts and lines until the site is picked. NPPD will work out an agreement for an easement with funding options. However, they will work to install structures to minimize the impact.

A final formal public hearing will then be held. There will be a presentation about the route and the public can offer final comments, which NPPD will take into consideration. The city council and county commissioners will be informed about the status of the project throughout the process.

Around 1,100 mailers will be sent out to residents Friday with more information about the project and opportunities for them to participate in the process.

A project website is currently in the works and is set to launch Sept. 15 to keep the community informed. The virtual open house will be available Sept. 26-Oct. 7 at www.scottsbluffpower.nppd.com. The community can also call NPPD with questions at 1-888-677-3412.

The estimated project procurement and easement acquisition is set to begin in the summer of 2023. Construction will begin in the fall or winter of 2024, with energization and property restoration in the spring and summer of 2025.

NPPD also met with the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners earlier Tuesday, delivering a similar presentation.