Scottsbluff council names Jeanne McKerrigan as new mayor

As he departed his two-year role as mayor and 12 years on the city council, Gonzales thanked the city and staff for its support, and had some comments and advice for the new council.

“It’s been a lot of growing for me, personally,” Gonzales said. “We’ve accomplished a lot of things, and the community continues to grow, and it’s because of the commitment of the people we have in this community. I am very proud to have served here as your council member for many years and as your mayor the last two years. It’s been a challenging time, but we got through it.”

Gonzales expressed his thanks to Kuckkahn for steering the city through a year that involved the coronavirus pandemic and praised the city’s direction.

“I’m really excited,” Gonzales said. “We’ve got some new council members who have vision for the community. I think they’ll do a good job for you.

“Right now, more than ever, at this point in time as we look to hire a new city manager, this council must unite. There must be unity. There must be an ability to work together.

"All eyes are on Scottsbluff here, and we need you to work together. We need you to grow together. You’ll grow as a council with the new city manager, whoever that person may be. The local business community, a couple of folks I talked to over the weekend, they’re hurting right now. We’ve got to be realistic. They’ve got some economic challenges, and some may not survive. Be good stewards of the city’s money as you go forward. Do what you can to help them.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.