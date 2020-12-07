Scottsbluff council names Jeanne McKerrigan as new mayor

Jeanne McKerrigan got a bit of an unusual birthday gift Monday night when she was voted as the new mayor of Scottsbluff.
McKerrigan replaces Raymond Gonzales, who was not re-elected to the city council during November’s election.
Once new council members Jordan Colwell and Angela Scanlan were seated on the council, the five-member board went about electing its new leadership.
After a motion to name Colwell mayor failed, a motion to approve McKerrigan passed unanimously. Colwell was voted vice president of the council.
“I’m excited,” McKerrigan said. “I’m looking forward to building on what Raymond has already established and what’s going on within the community.
“We’ve got a lot of great things here. I’m excited about a new city manager coming in and working with him. I’m always up for a challenge.”
The city council voted Friday to extend an offer to Dustin Reif to be the next city manager, replacing Nathan Johnson, who left for a similar position in Colorado in March. Rick Kuckkahn has been filling in as interim city manager since Johnson’s departure.
“I’ve always been involved in the community, and I enjoy doing things within it and making it a better place for my kids,” McKerrigan said. “I have four children, so I try to work really hard to do that. I’ve been a part of the business community for over 25 years, and I also look forward to working with them and building a bigger business district as well.”
As he departed his two-year role as mayor and 12 years on the city council, Gonzales thanked the city and staff for its support, and had some comments and advice for the new council.
“It’s been a lot of growing for me, personally,” Gonzales said. “We’ve accomplished a lot of things, and the community continues to grow, and it’s because of the commitment of the people we have in this community. I am very proud to have served here as your council member for many years and as your mayor the last two years. It’s been a challenging time, but we got through it.”
Gonzales expressed his thanks to Kuckkahn for steering the city through a year that involved the coronavirus pandemic and praised the city’s direction.
“I’m really excited,” Gonzales said. “We’ve got some new council members who have vision for the community. I think they’ll do a good job for you.
“Right now, more than ever, at this point in time as we look to hire a new city manager, this council must unite. There must be unity. There must be an ability to work together.
"All eyes are on Scottsbluff here, and we need you to work together. We need you to grow together. You’ll grow as a council with the new city manager, whoever that person may be. The local business community, a couple of folks I talked to over the weekend, they’re hurting right now. We’ve got to be realistic. They’ve got some economic challenges, and some may not survive. Be good stewards of the city’s money as you go forward. Do what you can to help them.”
