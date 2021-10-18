Scottsbluff Council OKs TIF funds for 27th St. fuel station, restaurant

A busy Scottsbluff corner will soon look quite different once construction on a new convenience store and fueling station is constructed.
The Scottsbluff City Council approved a redevelopment agreement submitted by Eric Reichert, of 26 Group LLC.
According to the redevelopment plan submitted, Reichert purchased four lots on West 27th Street in June. Reichert told the Scottsbluff Council that he plans to build a fuel station on the northeast corner of the Avenue I and 27th Street, where a former fuel station now sits. “There will be a restaurant included, but it is not set in stone yet,” he said.
The fuel station and convenience store will be similar to the Essential Fuels station that Reichert developed at East Overland and Highway 26.
According to the redevelopment plan, the convenience store will take up about 7,500 square feet of the 40,500 developed lot. It will include a beer-wine cave, “co-branded restaurant area,” restrooms and an office.
According to the redevelopment plan, the project is estimated to increase the value of the properties, currently valued at $341,050, to an estimated $3 million. 26 Group LLC will receive an estimated $865,485 in tax increment financing.
The council also approved a redevelopment plan for the Flyover Brewing Company, which owner Andrea Margheim told the council has purchased an adjoining building. The brewery’s owners plan to expand into that space, adding more restaurant and dining space and more production area.
Flyover Brewing Company will receive TIF financing estimated at $48,600 to develop the project.
Among other action during Monday’s council meeting, the Scottsbluff Council approved $6,000 in funding that will benefit efforts to host the NSAA Girls State Class B Golf Championship. Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief told the Star-Herald that the funds will come from the city’s Keno funds.
Dave Hoxworth, Scottsbluff activities director and a member of the organizing committee for the state golf championship, said that the area will host three girls’ state championships, having hosted in Gering last year, in Scottsbluff this year and returning to Gering next year.
The NSAA Boys State Class B Golf Championships will also be held for three years, being hosted in Scottsbluff this year, then Gering and returning to Scottsbluff.
“We felt like it was a great collaborative effort between the cities and the schools,” Hoxworth told the council.
The golf championships are the first state championships to be held in the area since the 1978 state volleyball championships, he said. It’s estimated that the recent championship held earlier this month brought in a total field of 75 golfers, and their family members.
“They are staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants,” he said. “A lot will come out in the summer, so that the girls can get on the course in advance.”