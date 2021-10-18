Scottsbluff Council OKs TIF funds for 27th St. fuel station, restaurant

Flyover Brewing Company will receive TIF financing estimated at $48,600 to develop the project.

Among other action during Monday’s council meeting, the Scottsbluff Council approved $6,000 in funding that will benefit efforts to host the NSAA Girls State Class B Golf Championship. Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief told the Star-Herald that the funds will come from the city’s Keno funds.

Dave Hoxworth, Scottsbluff activities director and a member of the organizing committee for the state golf championship, said that the area will host three girls’ state championships, having hosted in Gering last year, in Scottsbluff this year and returning to Gering next year.

The NSAA Boys State Class B Golf Championships will also be held for three years, being hosted in Scottsbluff this year, then Gering and returning to Scottsbluff.

“We felt like it was a great collaborative effort between the cities and the schools,” Hoxworth told the council.

The golf championships are the first state championships to be held in the area since the 1978 state volleyball championships, he said. It’s estimated that the recent championship held earlier this month brought in a total field of 75 golfers, and their family members.

“They are staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants,” he said. “A lot will come out in the summer, so that the girls can get on the course in advance.”

