Scottsbluff council receives no public input during budget hearing Monday

The Scottsbluff City Council convened for a special meeting Monday, Aug. 29 for the purpose to hold a public hearing for taxpayers related to the fiscal year 2022-23 budget. No members of the public were in attendance to offer their support or opposition to the proposed budget.

The hearing took eight minutes to wrap-up.

The proposed 2022-23 budget is $49,559,454, a 3.519% increase over the previous fiscal year’s budget of $47,874,698 and a 1.865% increase from the FY 2021 budget of $48,651,933.

The city’s expenditures for FY 2021 were $34,151,898, which was under budget as some of the budgeted authority was not used. The current estimated budget for FY 2022 is $33,484,658. The fiscal year ends Sept. 30. The estimated revenue is $33,995,594.

“If this happens, we would increase our cash position by approximately $500,000,” interim city manager and finance director Liz Loutzenhiser told the Star-Herald. “We had originally budgeted $34,381,271 in revenues, so we are under what we anticipated for revenues by approximately $386,000.”

Interim city manager Kevin Spencer and Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan shared comments about the budget process and highlighted some of the key changes proposed in the budget.

“I think this year was very unusual for us and as I said in the budget workshop, we took a very conservative, practical look at the services we provide and making sure that we are doing that as efficiently as possible,” Spencer told the council.

Spencer said officials met with the department heads to draft budgets around the needs for the coming year. He reviewed the proposed budget over the past several weeks and told the council everything looks in order.

The city’s all funds budget, net of transfers is $46.2 million, with about $12.3 million allocated toward General Fund services. The General Fund’s budgeted unrestricted cash balance for the 2023 budget is $5,623,394, 51.16% of expenditures. The city council set a three-month cash reserve requirement, which would require a balance of $2,710,239.

A look at the city’s revenue sources shows the primary sources are retail sales taxes, lease payments from Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), real estate and personal property taxes, program generated fees and fines, state revenue and city utilities. The revenue is then dispersed among departments based on the goals, visions and policy of the city council, needs of the departments and requirements of state statutes. For fiscal year 2023, 33% of revenue will be allocated to the general fund, 27% to enterprise funds; 11% to streets fund; 9% to internal services; 6% to capital projects fund, economic development fund and other non-major government funds and 2% to a special projects fund.

Analyzing general fund revenues, the city receives 63% from sales, occupation and property taxes, 30% from NPPD lease payments, 4% from permits and fees for services and 1% for park and recreation fees. Of the 63% tax revenue, 83% comes from local option retail sales tax. The remaining tax revenue is generated by occupation and franchise tax, property tax and other state taxes, such as motor vehicle tax.

The budget also includes a levy for the 2023 budget year of 0.2160. The levy is the amount of tax property owners pay for each $100 valuation of their property. If a person owns a $100,000 home, they can expect to pay $216 in city taxes. Those funds are then divided to various entities, with the largest portion going to Scottsbluff Public Schools at 61%. Scotts Bluff County is allocated 19%, City of Scottsbluff is 10%, Western Nebraska Community College is 5%, Natural Resource District 2%, Airport 2% and Educational Service Unit 13 1%.

Comparatively, the city of Scottsbluff’s municipal levy rate of 21.6 cents per $100 is the second lowest in the state, among Nebraska’s first class municipalities. Kearney has the lowest levy rate at roughly 14 cents.

The city is limited to $175,000 in property tax revenues allocated to the general fund. The remaining property tax revenues are divided among capital projects fund, transportation fund, public safety fund and the cemetery fund.

“All additional property tax above the $175,000 that goes into the General Fund goes into capital sinking funds for various purposes – none of which is used for operating/operational expense of any fund,” Loutzenhiser told the Star-Herald. “It’s all used for capital – purchase items such as police cars, fire trucks, parks, library capital improvements, streets infrastructure, cemetery improvements.”

The city’s property tax request for the general fund is $2,174,574, which allocates $175,000 to the General Fund, $550,493 to the Streets Fund, $50,000 to the Cemetery Fund, $400,000 to the Public Safety Fund (police, fire, emergency management) and $999,081 to the Capital Projects Fund (parks, library, pool, etc.).

General fund expenditures encompass the various departments that provide services to the community that generate little or no revenue on their own. For each dollar of budgeted expenditures in the general fund, 42 cents goes to the police department, 18 cents to the fire department, 12 cents to parks, 12 cents to administration, eight cents to the library, five cents to recreation and three cents to development services.

The property tax request for the business improvement district fund is $54,100.

“The levy rate has not changed or been increased in approximately 20 years,” Loutzenhiser said. “We have kept our levy flat and used the property tax that we do generate from the county’s valuations to fund capital improvements and to purchase capital equipment. It is not used to pay salaries or used for operational expenditures.”

Twenty-five percent of the city’s total budgeted expenditures go toward capital expenditures to reinvest in the city’s assets or construction of new assets. The budgeted amount is $11,432,720. Loutzenhiser said the city pays for capital expenditures with cash, rather than incurring debt that costs taxpayers money to pay on interest and bond issuance or legal costs.

Another $5-6 million is for budgeted contingencies that are saved for large system failures like the water or sewer infrastructure.

“We budget these so that in the case of an emergency we have the budget authority to quickly pay the cost for repairs without having to go through the council process of amending our budget,” she said.

Operational expenses for FY 2023 are $33,260,949, which is up nearly 3% from FY 2022 at $32,294,987. The city account for cost of fuel that are major expenses for the police, sanitation and water departments.

“I feel that we have been extremely conservative in our budgeting this year given that costs of materials, inputs, inventory, software, parts has increased in many cases 10-30% and some times more,” Loutzenhiser said.

LB 357, the proposed project on a new aquatics center will be on the ballot in November. If that passes, the city will have to budget funds for the project, otherwise, the council will have to discuss renovation of the Westmoor Pool facility.

A major project the city will go out for bids next year is the $2.2 million transfer station. That project is budgeted in the environmental services department fund. The transfer station will likely be located close to the old city landfill.

Another project that will affect multiple department budgets is a Scotts Bluff County project to upgrade equipment at the communication center.

The fire department has budgeted $26,090, the parks department has $5,000 and the police department has $35,591 budgeted for the county radio project.

The parks department has $850,000 budgeted for plaza improvements, but the estimated costs came in nearly $200,000 below that.

There is $515,000 budgeted in the wastewater department for a 30-inch sewer main reline at the wastewater treatment plant. Replacing the sewer line will be a big project for the city, after camera footage shows the top of the pipe had deteriorated.

The city’s total taxable value is $1,006,747,091 for tax year 2022, according to a certification submitted by Scotts Bluff County.

City employees will receive a 3% cost of living adjustment within the budget.

The city council adjourned the meeting after closing the public hearing at 12:08 p.m. No action was taken by the council.

City officials will participate in a "Truth in Taxation" joint public hearing in September to field questions about the property tax asking increase over 2% and the percentage of real property valuation growth, higher than the 2022 fiscal year.