Scottsbluff Council requests lead paint abatement proposals for Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitations program

The Scottsbluff City Council approved the advertisement of a request for proposal for licensed lead-based paint testing and risk assessment services for its Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitations program at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation program seeks to support communities’ efforts to make substantial repairs and improvements to homes when the occupants meet the requirements of low-and-moderate-income households. The advertisement for services is part of the requirements with the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) should such services need inspected at a property.
“If there’s any lead paint mitigation that’s required as part of those rehabs, then they have somebody under contract to handle that stuff,” Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief said. “It’s a federally-driven grant, so it’s just one of the requirements we have to have to make sure we’re in compliance.”
The grant outlines similar requirements for asbestos abatement.
Securing proposals and selecting a contractor is part of the process the City of Scottsbluff and Panhandle Area Development District must go through to help homeowners assess and address the lead-based paint needs of their homes.
“This lead process is 100% grant funded, so we applied for a Community Development Block Grant,” said Bryan Venable, the executive director of PADD. “We have to put out to bid through the procurement process to get the contractor, but the contractor will be paid for out of the grant, so there’s not actually a physical cost to the city for that.”
After reviewing applications, the selected consultant will inspect and assess properties such as scattered sites, owner-occupied, single-family homes. There may be instances where the properties are multi-family housing, but all properties will be occupied according to the council’s information packet.
“A lot of the work will be energy-efficiency improvements, so it’s legitimate stuff that’s going to help the homeowner,” Rief said. “Some of it is if they have wood siding and it starts to peel or paint peeling or it’s lead-based, then they can go through this process and get a new façade. There’s a lot of different things that can help the homeowner through this process.”
Residents selected for the program will receive forgivable loans to correct code issues and bring homes up to standards with roof, furnace and boiler replacements, as well as other elements to maintain habitability and safety of the property in emergency situations.
“Typically, they have equipment that reads lead in the paint, or they can do small scraping on trim to get a small sample to send into the lab,” Venable said. “If lead is present, it triggers a protocol for contractors to mitigate exposure. Once that work is done, the lead testing company comes back to ensure the lead is properly contained and mitigated.”
Rief said the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitations program is the residential version of the city’s business façade grant.
“It’s all about how we make sure we’re able to maintain good quality housing and businesses,” Rief said. “People take pride in that stuff and sometimes, they just can’t afford it all. If we can get them a little help to get them on the other side and give them something they can be proud of too, then it will help the community overall.”
Proposals are due by Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. Venable will review the proposals to determine which will go before the city council tentatively during one of the February regular meetings.
Residents within the city limits of Scottsbluff who own and occupy their homes and also meet the income guidelines can still apply by calling PADD at 308-436-6584. Aside from the restriction within city limits, funding can aid roughly 24 properties, Venable said. PADD received between 50 to 60 pre-applications, which are currently under review.
Rief encouraged anyone interested in the program to apply.
“The sooner we can get through the vetting process, the sooner we can start and get the funds out into the community,” Rief said.
The program is funded by a Community Development Block Grant funded by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program and administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.