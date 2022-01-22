Scottsbluff Council requests lead paint abatement proposals for Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitations program

Rief said the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitations program is the residential version of the city’s business façade grant.

“It’s all about how we make sure we’re able to maintain good quality housing and businesses,” Rief said. “People take pride in that stuff and sometimes, they just can’t afford it all. If we can get them a little help to get them on the other side and give them something they can be proud of too, then it will help the community overall.”

Proposals are due by Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. Venable will review the proposals to determine which will go before the city council tentatively during one of the February regular meetings.

Residents within the city limits of Scottsbluff who own and occupy their homes and also meet the income guidelines can still apply by calling PADD at 308-436-6584. Aside from the restriction within city limits, funding can aid roughly 24 properties, Venable said. PADD received between 50 to 60 pre-applications, which are currently under review.

Rief encouraged anyone interested in the program to apply.

“The sooner we can get through the vetting process, the sooner we can start and get the funds out into the community,” Rief said.

The program is funded by a Community Development Block Grant funded by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program and administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

