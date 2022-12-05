Scottsbluff council retains McKerrigan, Colwell as mayor, vice president

Less than a month after voters elected to retain one incumbent and two new members to the Scottsbluff City Council, the council welcomed the new members Monday.

New council member Betsy Vidlak and Matt Salomon were announced and took the oath of office before officially being seated. After the new members were seated on the council, the five-member board began the election of its new leadership.

Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan nominated herself for the role as president and mayor. With no other nominations, McKerrigan, Angela Scanlan and Salomon voted in favor and Vidlak and Jordan Colwell were opposed. The appointment passed. For the seat of vice president, Colwell nominated Scanlan and Salomon nominated Colwell. The council voted unanimously to appoint Colwell to the post.

The following committee appointments for the upcoming two-year terms were made:

- Panhandle Area Development District: City manager and Scanlan (alternate)

- Scottsbluff Drain Operating Committee: Salomon and Vidlak (alternate)

- Panhandle Humane Society: Animal Control Officer Brunz and Salomon

- NPPD Retail Community Customer Committee: City manager

- Youth Council: McKerrigan

- Riverside Discovery Center Board: Salomon

- 911 Steering Committee: Spencer and Tom

- Western Nebraska Economic Development Committee: Vidlak

- Investment Committee: McKerrigan and Colwell

- Tri-City Active Living Advisory Council: McKerrigan

- Region 22 Emergency Management Advisory Board: Tom

- Heartland Expressway: McKerrigan and Spencer

The council also recognized outgoing council members Nathan Green and Selina Lerma for their service. McKerrigan presented both council members with plaques and thanked them for their service to the city.

Other action included the third and final reading of an ordinance to consider allowing retail as a qualifying business to the City of Scottsbluff Legislative Bill 840 plan and the economic development assistance agreement with Anderson-Shaw Construction, Inc.

Economic Development Director Starr Lehl went before the council to share details of the ordinance and agreement.

The proposed amendment to the city’s Legislative Bill 840 would provide for retail as a qualifying business within a business improvement district, which would allow downtown retail businesses to qualify for limited assistance for projects under the plan.

Scottsbluff has set aside 0.25% of its net city sales-tax income since voters first approved its LB 840 plan in 1992.

Under the ordinance, qualifying retail businesses couldn’t receive more than $10,000 or 50% of their project’s cost. Total aid to retail businesses couldn’t exceed more than 20% of annual sales-tax dollars set aside for the program.

The ordinance went to one final council vote Monday for it to be adopted.

According to council packet details, the economic development assistance loan terms total $257,000 with interest at the federal applicable mid-term rate for January 2023. The loan will be repaid over five equal annual payments that include principal and interest. The first payment is due 60 days after the first anniversary and subsequent payments paid annually until paid in full.

“This was a unanimous recommendation from the LB 840 application review committee,” Lehl told the council.

McKerrigan asked how many jobs would be created, which would be five with full benefits and 501K. There are currently 11 full-time employees in the field and two full-time employees in the office.

The council unanimously approved both action items.

The city council went to recess and convened as the Scottsbluff Leasing Corporation. The council motioned to appoint Vidlak and Salomon as members of the corporation.

“This corporation was set forth to finance the purchase of equipment on behalf of the city,” City Attorney Kent Hadenfeldt told the council.

Salomon was voted president of the leasing corporation. McKerrigan was sustained as the vice president. Vidlak was nominated as the secretary/treasurer.

The corporation meeting adjourned at 6:30 p.m. and the Scottsbluff council reconvened and with no further business adjourned shortly after.