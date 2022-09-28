Scottsbluff council to interview city manager candidates via Zoom Friday

The Scottsbluff city council will convene for a special meeting Friday, Sept. 30, where they will interview the three candidates for the city manager position. The council will conduct Zoom interviews throughout the morning.

Applicant Shawn Metcalf will be the first interview at 10 a.m., followed by Kevin Spencer at 11 a.m. and Matthew Schmitz at noon. During each interview, Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan said the council will ask various questions to learn more about each candidate.

“We will have a list of interview questions that we go through,” she said. “We’ll have them introduce themselves and then we’ll go through the questions.”

While the meeting is open to the public, there will be no public comment portion for citizens to weigh in just yet. McKerrigan told the Star-Herald that opportunity will come after the council has named two finalists. The finalists will participate in an in-person interview with the council where the public can participate.

“Once we narrow it down to the finalists, then we’ll bring them back for an in-person interview where the public will have an opportunity to interview,” McKerrigan said. “Then, typically, we have them sit down with the leadership and directors and meet with them.”

City attorney Kent Hadenfeldt said calling a special meeting limits what the council can discuss.

“When we call a special meeting, we can only stick to the subject – for the reason it was called,” he said. “We just put the interviews down by Zoom.”

Selected city leaders will conduct interviews with the finalists and the council again before a new city manager is named.

“We’ve got to make sure we find the right person,” McKerrigan said. “That’s the hard part.”

The current city manager search allows the city council and city personnel to be more involved throughout the process, compared to when they used a recruiting firm, McKerrigan said. The city worked with recruiting firm Baker Tilly that sent candidate packets to the City of Scottsbluff as the next step toward hiring a new city manager during the search conducted in 2020.

Following that search, the council extended an offer to Dustin Rief, who was hired in December 2020. Rief was later terminated in February 2022 after the council cited deficiencies in his administrative qualifications, that could did not appear could be improved upon.

In the interim, Finance Director Liz Hilyard and Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer are performing the city manager duties until a permanent replacement is named.

“You have an idea of who you’re interviewing and a lot of times they call the city and ask the HR person questions. You kind of have a feel of whether or not they’re really interested. Whereas if it’s a recruiting firm, you’re just dealing with the recruiter until you actually conduct an interview with them," McKerrigan said.

Following Friday’s interviews, McKerrigan said the council will discuss and coordinate with the finalists about setting a date for meeting with them in person. She said that conversation will likely happen at one of the October meetings.

“We’ll see what happens after Friday,” she said.