Scottsbluff council vetting city manager applications

The selection of Scottsbluff’s next city manager took another step forward this week as the council members began their review of applications.

“The deadline has passed and the review of the application materials that we have received is occurring now,” Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan told the Star-Herald. “A decision on how we will be proceeding will be made in the coming weeks.”

The city council approved a plan to fill the city manager post at the June 6 meeting. Human Resources Director Cami Kite posted a job request for interested applicants, setting the deadline out 45 days. The open position was posted on the city’s social media platforms and with the League of Municipalities.

The city received close to 10 applicants, Kite said. Once the council has reviewed the application materials, they will narrow the pool to the finalists and announce those candidates to the public.

Some of the factors the council will consider when reviewing each candidate’s materials are education and experience. The job application included a list of minimum and preferred qualifications.

Minimum qualifications require a bachelor’s degree in business administration, public administration or political science; five years of local government experience with a focus on city management; prior supervisory experience, including knowledge of principles and practices of business administration, personnel practices, employment laws, program budgeting, general accounting, fiscal management practices, office procedures and business operating systems; knowledge of the appropriate methods for dealing with human behavior situations; and a valid Nebraska driver’s license.

Preferred qualifications include: master’s degree in public administration, urban affairs or related field; long-term commitment to local government as a career with experience in city government, preferably in a city manager’s office; knowledge of and experience with community land-use planning, tax incremental financing, warrants, public finance and municipal labor relations; knowledge and experience in Nebraska laws pertinent to municipal government and knowledge and experience in economic development activities.

“We don’t feel there is a reason to hurry right now on a decision at this point,” McKerrigan said. “We want to take our time going through the process. We’re confident in the performance of the two co-interim city managers, so we just want to make sure we do all of our due diligence.”

Since the city council terminated Dustin Rief at its Feb. 22 meeting, citing a deficiency in his administrative qualifications, Finance Director Liz Hilyard and Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer have performed the city manager duties. They will continue that work until a permanent replacement is named.

As work continues behind the scenes, with council members reviewing applications independently ahead of upcoming board meetings, McKerrigan said she wants to assure the public they are committed to working through the process to select the best candidate for Scottsbluff’s future.

“It’s an important decision,” she said. “I just want them to understand that we are going to go through the process. I know it seems to be a long process, but there are due diligence items that we have to complete and we want to make sure to complete and make the best decision for our community.”

More details on the finalist candidates are forthcoming in the next month as the council hopes to fill the vacancy before the end of the year.