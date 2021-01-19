Scottsbluff extends facade improvement grants

Three Scottsbluff businesses were approved for facade improvement grants by the Scottsbluff City Council Tuesday.
Under the grant guidelines, businesses can apply for funding to help with exterior improvements on their property providing that the business commits to spending at least the same amount on improvements themselves.
The West Nebraska Arts Center was approved for a $5,000 grant to help replace masonry work on the building. The WNAC total cost of improvements was more than $13,000, however, they were able to secure some other funding, so their request to the city was lower than it could have been otherwise. The city actually owns the WNAC building, however, the Arts Center is seeking to make the improvements.
Action Communications requested $9,994 to assist in replacing sidewalk, a driveway, the building’s west door and a garage door on the south of the building.
Jessie Martinez requested $5,575 to make improvements on property at 16th Street and Avenue A in hopes of getting a business to locate in the property facing 16th Street to the east of 16th Empire.
Economic development director Starr Lehl said all three projects were presented to the community redevelopment authority and approved there unanimously.
Under the program previously, several businesses along East Overland applied for and received funding for improvements. The three grants approved Tuesday are the first of a new group where the applications are open to a greater portion of the city.
“People are starting to find out about it,” Lehl said. “They’re beginning to know about it, so we’re getting more and more interest in the program.”
The council also approved $10,000 for a study of areas of the city to determine whether they should be declared blighted and substandard. With that designation, businesses and properties in those areas may be eligible for Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds for improvements that may not be eligible without the blighted and substandard designation.
The downtown corridor will specifically be researched. Currently, the blighted and substandard designation on Broadway ends at 18th Street, and the city is looking to extend that designation and will also look at more of 27th Street, East and West Overland and the South Beltline Highway.
“Everything north of 18th Street (on Broadway) is not in the development district,” Lehl said. “We’ve been getting a lot of calls questioning why that wasn’t continued all the way up Broadway.”
Lehl said there were areas north of 18th Street on Broadway that likely should be in the improvement district as well as along Avenue A and First Avenue among others. The study would make a determination of what properties along those corridors would qualify for future development funds.