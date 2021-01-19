Scottsbluff extends facade improvement grants

“People are starting to find out about it,” Lehl said. “They’re beginning to know about it, so we’re getting more and more interest in the program.”

The council also approved $10,000 for a study of areas of the city to determine whether they should be declared blighted and substandard. With that designation, businesses and properties in those areas may be eligible for Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds for improvements that may not be eligible without the blighted and substandard designation.

The downtown corridor will specifically be researched. Currently, the blighted and substandard designation on Broadway ends at 18th Street, and the city is looking to extend that designation and will also look at more of 27th Street, East and West Overland and the South Beltline Highway.

“Everything north of 18th Street (on Broadway) is not in the development district,” Lehl said. “We’ve been getting a lot of calls questioning why that wasn’t continued all the way up Broadway.”

Lehl said there were areas north of 18th Street on Broadway that likely should be in the improvement district as well as along Avenue A and First Avenue among others. The study would make a determination of what properties along those corridors would qualify for future development funds.

