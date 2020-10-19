Scottsbluff, Gering looking into landfill committee

The Scottsbluff City Council asked staff to pursue an inter-agency agreement to oversee construction and management for a proposed regional landfill.
Due to the nature of contract negotiations with Gering, the council went into executive session for discussion during its meeting Monday.
Interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn said the city will pursue an inter-agency agreement with Gering relating to a regional landfill that could potentially include other communities.
“There are a number of communities involved,” Kuckkahn said. “Gering and all the communities that are hauling trash to the Gering landfill all have an interest in this kind of thing. So, we’ve got to figure out a way to include them and be transparent with everybody and get everybody on the same track.”
An independent group to help make decisions is something the council agreed would be something to pursue.
“We can look at an organization much the same as what’s up in Chadron,” Kuckkahn said. “Chadron has a very successful group that oversees the landfill up there, and it’s worked well for years. Why reinvent the wheel? Let’s look at something that can be mimicked in some ways or maybe build on it and make some improvements on that existing framework.
“The landfill itself is a complicated process, and the politics is complicated. I think we all understand that’s the case. We have multiple issues here. There’s the issue of building a landfill. There’s also the issue of how do you get everyone agreeing how that takes place? So, you’ve got those two things going on, and again, the politics are complicated.”
Kuckkahn said there hasn’t been a possible location sited for the proposed landfill, but Monday night was a good step in the right direction.
“We really need to get moving ahead and get going,” he said. “What we’re doing right now probably should have happened five years ago. It’s a pretty important thing. Where are you going to put your trash? So, we’re pushing the envelope as hard as we are.
“I think it’s common knowledge, we’ve made this statement publicly, Scottsbluff is looking at redirecting our waste stream to a private hauler so that we can extend the life of the Gering landfill and not put ourselves under that 'Looking down the tunnel and the light is a train coming our way' kind of thing. I think that’s also something that can be at play here, one of the options we can look at.”
Kuckkahn said the council has turned progress on the talks over to city staff to move things along at this point.
“I think some really good directions were reached tonight,” he said. “We have a pretty good step-by-step kind of process to follow here. It’s going to be complicated, but one of the main things this council wants to accomplish is a transparent, open discussion of this thing that needs to take place among the various communities that are going to be involved in it.”
Gering has sent a letter to other communities in the region asking for their interest in the proposed landfill. That level of interest may vary by community.
“Other communities may choose to put together a transfer station and haul it with 18-wheelers,” Kuckkahn said. “They may even send route trucks. There are cases on the eastern side of the state that haul their refuse long distances. They’ve gotten out of the landfill business, and they’re hauling 80 miles some of them.”
