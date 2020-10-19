Scottsbluff, Gering looking into landfill committee

Kuckkahn said there hasn’t been a possible location sited for the proposed landfill, but Monday night was a good step in the right direction.

“We really need to get moving ahead and get going,” he said. “What we’re doing right now probably should have happened five years ago. It’s a pretty important thing. Where are you going to put your trash? So, we’re pushing the envelope as hard as we are.

“I think it’s common knowledge, we’ve made this statement publicly, Scottsbluff is looking at redirecting our waste stream to a private hauler so that we can extend the life of the Gering landfill and not put ourselves under that 'Looking down the tunnel and the light is a train coming our way' kind of thing. I think that’s also something that can be at play here, one of the options we can look at.”

Kuckkahn said the council has turned progress on the talks over to city staff to move things along at this point.

“I think some really good directions were reached tonight,” he said. “We have a pretty good step-by-step kind of process to follow here. It’s going to be complicated, but one of the main things this council wants to accomplish is a transparent, open discussion of this thing that needs to take place among the various communities that are going to be involved in it.”