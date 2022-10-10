 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scottsbluff officials to host groundbreaking ceremony at 18th Street Plaza

The City of Scottsbluff will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the completion and final construction phase of the 18th Street Plaza on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Groundbreaking will take place at 11 a.m. with a variety of local food trucks available following the ceremony for the public to enjoy until 2 p.m. In addition to the food trucks, Runza will be donating 10% of food sales for the day toward the Plaza.

The Bricks for the Bluffs 18th Street Plaza Fundraiser will come to a close soon with the final phase of construction beginning. Purchase a brick now and forever be a part of the Downtown Plaza. 

Bricks can be purchased the day of the groundbreaking event, by visiting the City of Scottsbluff website or picking up an order form at City Hall located at 2525 Circle Dr. in Scottsbluff. Bricks are $52 for a 4x8 brick or $258 for an 8x8 brick.

